Examiner Datebook, Oct. 7

• The reunion committee for the Allentown High School Class of 1980/81 is starting to form and would like any members of the class of 1980/81 who would be interested in attending the event (date TBA) or helping out to contact Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27@gmail.com

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present an Awesome Autumn Amble from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township (meet in the Activity Center parking lot). Explore the trails with a naturalist and discuss plant and animal phenomenon. Open to all ages, under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will conduct its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the meeting house, 72 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will conduct its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. The Old Yellow Meeting House is the oldest Baptist meeting house in New Jersey, the present structure dating back to 1737. The location is no longer an active church, but the meeting house and cemetery are preserved for their historic significance and maintained by the Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom program, “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” with Rahel Musleah, an award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker, educator and leader of Jewish heritage tours of India, on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, email jhmomc@optonline.net

• The 2020 Discussion Series will continue with “Getting Older Ain’t for Sissies – A Financial Perspective,” a Zoom webinar presentation by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director of Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Lo Bue is the sponsor of the series, which is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• In collaboration with Middlesex and Ocean counties, the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders and the Workforce Development Board have announced the first Central Jersey “Drive Thru Job Fair” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The board is seeking employers for the event. There is no cost to participate for employers or job-seekers. Participating employers will not attend in person. Employers must submit 750 copies of a one-page flier listing job opportunities to Monmouth County Workforce Development, 17 Christopher Way, Eatontown, by 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Employers may register at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=gy5ejadab&oeidk=a07ehabsey4a5221e5e. Details: Christine Dykeman, 732-683-8850, ext. 2525.

• A virtual art show aimed specifically for the interest of teenagers (12 to 18) invites Monmouth County Library members to create their own artwork in any medium, art, poetry, video, music or sculpture, to be showcased on the library’s digital display. Designs should be submitted as a jpeg file and forwarded to MonCoLibrary2020@gmail.com with the subject line Teen Art Show. Deadline is Oct. 15. All entries become the property of the library for reproduction and distribution, and sharing on the library’s website and social media. Details: moncolibrary2020@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings are led by Beth Stamp, a support facilitator, and provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas.

Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.

Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• The Monmouth County Library, in partnership with Literacy New Jersey, is offering free

English as a Second Language virtual classes and one-on-one tutoring through Literacy New Jersey Monmouth. The program is open to all persons 18 years of age and older. Details: Email Jhanna Even at jeven@literacynj/.org or call her at 732-702-1895.

• “Need a plant? Take a plant. Have a plant? ‘Leaf’ a plant!” That is the theme of a free plant swap sponsored by the Allentown Garden Club that began on Sept. 21. Garden plants and house plants donated by local gardeners will be displayed in front of the Allentown Public Library on Main Street. All are welcome to take what they can use (whether or not they are donating something), or to leave extras for others. Label donated plants to help people decide.

• Participating in yoga benefits physical and mental health and influences positive thought. It alleviates mental stress, develops better physicality and enhances emotional well-being. Yoga postures are a form of meditation in motion that help release tension and emotional stress. Honor Yoga is offering free classes at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays with instructor Michelle Gerdes. To register, visit http://honoryoga.com/yfew

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a Movement Disorder Program that provides specialized treatment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes. The program is held in the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email Parkinsons@centrastate.com

• Monmouth County will hold backyard composting workshops for county residents. The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Participants may purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35. Advance registration is required. Call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Volunteers will gladly carry food to a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please submit items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.