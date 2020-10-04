Independent Datebook, Oct. 7

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom program, “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” with Rahel Musleah, an award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker, educator and leader of Jewish heritage tours of India, on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, email jhmomc@optonline.net

• The Middletown Township Historical Society hosts Susan Sandlass Gardiner as she presents her upcoming book, “Sandy Hook’s Lost Highland Beach Resort.” Meet the characters who shaped the land and had the vision for a resort wiped away by time, technology and politics. The event is free to attend, but requires registration at https://www.MiddletownNJHistory.org. Registrants will receive an email that includes a link to the virtual event. Click the link on Oct. 19 a few minutes before 7 p.m., enter the password (will be provided in registration email) and view the event. The Zoom application may need to be downloaded.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Knit or crochet at your own pace. Farm staff will assist those learning. Bring your own supplies, or borrow the park system’s for the session. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Climb Time from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be at least 42 inches tall to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present The Casual Birder at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck (meet in the soccer field parking area) and at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell (meet in the Environmental Center parking lot). Join a naturalist for a laid back morning bird walk. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Nature Lecture Series: Raccoons in Your Backyard from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen Township. Join a naturalist and learn about these mammals that are smart, adaptable and very inquisitive. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th century woodworking demonstration from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel.

Watch a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seashell Sunday from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Middletown. See an assortment of mollusks, crustaceans and cool beach finds and artifacts while learning where shells come from and how to collect them without harming the environment. Bring unidentified or interesting finds to share with a naturalist. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• A virtual art show aimed specifically for the interest of teenagers (12 to 18) invites Monmouth County Library members to create their own artwork in any medium, art, poetry, video, music or sculpture, to be showcased on the library’s digital display. Designs should be submitted as a jpeg file and forwarded to MonCoLibrary2020@gmail.com with the subject line Teen Art Show. Deadline is Oct. 15. All entries become the property of the library for reproduction and distribution, and sharing on the library’s website and social media. Details: moncolibrary2020@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings are led by Beth Stamp, a support facilitator, and provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas.

Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.

Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

