Monroe reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, public library offering children programming in October

MONROE – Monroe officials reported 19 new COVID-19 case over a seven-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 905, according to the Monroe Township Office of Emergency Management on Oct. 1.

The seven-day period was from Sept. 24-30. The new cases include two eight-year-old males, two 16-year-old males, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, two 22-year-old females, a 36-year-old male, a 42-year-old female, a 47-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, a 53-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, a 77-year-old male, a 77-year-old female, and an 86-year-old female.

Six additional cases were reported community-wide from May, July and August.

The township has lost 126 residents to COVID-19, 84 in long-term care facilities and 42 community-wide.

There are 49 COVID-19 cases reported from the New Jersey Training School for Boys.

The Monroe Township Public Library reopened July 13. The library will offer limited “grab and go” services and will continue the convenient curbside pickup for those who prefer it.

The library is open four nights per week. Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside hours will continue on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Effective Sept. 8, curbside hours will be expanded Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Designated senior library hours are from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Sept. 12, the library resumed Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sept. 8, the library’s bookmobile went back on the road making contactless deliveries. Requests, which will be limited to 10 items, must be made in advance via email at bookmobile@monroetwplibrary.org. For more information visit www.monroetwplibrary.org or call the bookmobile office at 732-521-5000 ext. 126.

A number of children’s events are scheduled at the library in October including a college funding workshop on Oct. 7, a number of project supply pack activities and a drive through virtual paint party on Oct. 31. For more information contact Lynette Fucci, youth services coordinator at the library at 732-521-5000.

The township has resumed medical transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. With retrofitted buses and social distancing in place, medical transportation is available Monday through Friday for township seniors and people with disabilities. To make a reservation call 609-443-0511 between 1-4:15 p.m. Buses are regularly cleaned and masks are required for all riders. Temperature checks will be conducted for all passengers prior to boarding the bus.

Playgrounds in the township reopened on July 10.

The Monroe Township Office of Senior Services began limited outdoor programming on Sept. 15 for current senior center members only. Pre-registration for October outdoor programming began on Sept. 30 for classes to begin on Oct. 6 – community pass or by phone and limit of two programs per senior center member. Limit two programs per senior center members. There will be a 50-person max capacity per program. Masks are required at all times. All programs will take place on the back patio of the senior center. Programs will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. For more information call 609-448-7140.

The Monroe Township Food Pantry provides assistance for residents, families in need. For more information contact Karen Theer at 609-448-7140. Another resource is the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Services (MCFOODS) Directory, which directs people to an agency in their area that can provide them with emergency food assistance as well as Jewish Family Services. For more information and MCFOODS email ja@mciauth.com or call 732-729-0880 and for Jewish Family Services call 609-395-7979.

Donations to the food pantry can be mailed to Office of Senior Services, 12 Halsey Reed Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, Re: Food Pantry. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of the Senior Center” with “Food Bank” written in the memo line of the check.

The Monroe Township Public Library is a drop off site for MCFOODS. A collection cart has been placed in the library’s temporary entrance in the Library Meeting Room. MCFOODS serves more than 140 local food pantries, soup kitchens and social service agencies each week.

The Monroe Township Department of Works yard is open from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Antibody testing is now available along with COVID-19 testing at MyInstaDoc, 298 Applegarth Road for anyone wishing to be tested. The facility will serve pre-registered COVID-19 testing patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antibody blood testing will be conducted in-office by appointment.

To be considered, a patient must be free from all COVID-19 symptoms for no less than 14 days. This test will assess them for subclinical infection in the past.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site serves pre-registered patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-up patients from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Pre-register at www.myinstadocmonroe.com or call 609-207-3220 to speak with a medical professional. A person does not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

COVID-19 testing is also available at Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care in Monroe at 215 Applegarth Road. The facility is offering antibody blood testing and COVID-19 nasal swab testing walk-in or by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend. For more information call 732-263-7922 to schedule an appointment.

For more information visit www.COVID19.nj.gov.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.