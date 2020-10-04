News Transcript Datebook, Oct. 7

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom program, “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” with Rahel Musleah, an award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker, educator and leader of Jewish heritage tours of India, on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, email jhmomc@optonline.net

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The 2020 Discussion Series will continue with “Getting Older Ain’t for Sissies – A Financial Perspective,” a Zoom webinar presentation by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director of Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Lo Bue is the sponsor of the series, which is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• The Manalapan Board of Health will host seasonal flu vaccination clinics for residents age 12 and over on Oct. 22, 10-11 a.m., Covered Bridge I Clubhouse; Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m., Manalapan Town Hall (will accommodate children); and Oct. 29, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Manalapan Town Hall. Shots are free for seniors who present a Medicare Part B insurance card. The fee is $20 for all others, including any Medicare HMO plan. Pre-registration is not required. Details: 732-446-8345.

• Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will hold its annual motorcycle raffle drawing party from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. There will be prizes, food, drink and live music. The raffle drawing is set for 4:30 p.m. Music by classic rock band The Hecktones. Admission is $20. Raffle tickets will be available the day of the drawing. All are welcome to attend.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Knit or crochet at your own pace. Farm staff will assist those learning. Bring your own supplies, or borrow the park system’s for the session. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Climb Time from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township. Try the park system’s 25-foot-tall portable climbing wall. Individuals must be at least 42 inches tall to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present The Casual Birder at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck (meet in the soccer field parking area) and at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell (meet in the Environmental Center parking lot). Join a naturalist for a laid back morning bird walk. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Nature Lecture Series: Raccoons in Your Backyard from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen Township. Join a naturalist and learn about these mammals that are smart, adaptable and very inquisitive. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th century woodworking demonstration from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel.

Watch a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Seashell Sunday from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Middletown. See an assortment of mollusks, crustaceans and cool beach finds and artifacts while learning where shells come from and how to collect them without harming the environment. Bring unidentified or interesting finds to share with a naturalist. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold a regular action meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Anyone wishing to participate in the meeting may do so by using the link at https://www.mersnj.us/virtualmeeting

• CentraState Associated Auxiliaries presents a farmers market at the Covered Bridge 1 adult community in Manalapan (near the clubhouse) every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds are donated to CentraState Medical Center for personal protective equipment. Details: Geri, 732-221-7125

• The Monmouth County Library, in partnership with Literacy New Jersey, is offering free

English as a Second Language virtual classes and one-on-one tutoring through Literacy New Jersey Monmouth. The program is open to all persons 18 years of age and older. Details: Email Jhanna Even at jeven@literacynj/.org or call her at 732-702-1895.

• A virtual art show aimed specifically for the interest of teenagers (12 to 18) invites Monmouth County Library members to create their own artwork in any medium, art, poetry, video, music or sculpture, to be showcased on the library’s digital display. Designs should be submitted as a jpeg file and forwarded to MonCoLibrary2020@gmail.com with the subject line Teen Art Show. Deadline is Oct. 15. All entries become the property of the library for reproduction and distribution, and sharing on the library’s website and social media. Details: moncolibrary2020@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings are led by Beth Stamp, a support facilitator, and provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas.

Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.

Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• Participating in yoga benefits physical and mental health and influences positive thought. It alleviates mental stress, develops better physicality and enhances emotional well-being. Yoga postures are a form of meditation in motion that help release tension and emotional stress. Honor Yoga is offering free classes at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays with instructor Michelle Gerdes. To register, visit http://honoryoga.com/yfew

• Monmouth County has scheduled paper shredding events to give county residents opportunities to dispose of old files and confidential documents safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Nov. 28, Colts Neck Town Hall parking lot, 124 Cedar Drive. County residents may bring up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded. The service is free. Details: www.visitmonmouth.com or 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a Movement Disorder Program that provides specialized treatment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes. The program is held in the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email Parkinsons@centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Volunteers will gladly carry food to a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Monmouth County will hold backyard composting workshops for county residents. The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Participants may purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35. Advance registration is required. Call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

