Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 7

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings are led by Beth Stamp, a support facilitator, and provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas.

Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.

Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Knit or crochet at your own pace. Farm staff will assist those learning. Bring your own supplies, or borrow the park system’s for the session. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. Cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present The Casual Birder at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck (meet in the soccer field parking area) and at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell (meet in the Environmental Center parking lot). Join a naturalist for a laid back morning bird walk. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a 19th century woodworking demonstration from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel.

Watch a carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a Zoom program, “Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family,” with Rahel Musleah, an award-winning journalist, author, singer, speaker, educator and leader of Jewish heritage tours of India, on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, email jhmomc@optonline.net

• The 2020 Discussion Series will continue with “Getting Older Ain’t for Sissies – A Financial Perspective,” a Zoom webinar presentation by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director of Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Lo Bue is the sponsor of the series, which is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.

• Families and individuals seeking help in autism-related matters may access a database through the Ocean County Library website. The OCL Autism Resources Center offers links to groups that help those on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. There are links to services available through New Jersey state government agencies, and local, statewide and national autism-related organizations devoted to education, employment training, housing assistance, therapy, medical practices, multiple services, information and referral, safety, and legal issues. Details: www.theoceancountylibrary.org/autism.

• A virtual art show aimed specifically for the interest of teenagers (12 to 18) invites Monmouth County Library members to create their own artwork in any medium, art, poetry, video, music or sculpture, to be showcased on the library’s digital display. Designs should be submitted as a jpeg file and forwarded to MonCoLibrary2020@gmail.com with the subject line Teen Art Show. Deadline is Oct. 15. All entries become the property of the library for reproduction and distribution, and sharing on the library’s website and social media. Details: moncolibrary2020@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Library, in partnership with Literacy New Jersey, is offering free

English as a Second Language virtual classes and one-on-one tutoring through Literacy New Jersey Monmouth. The program is open to all persons 18 years of age and older. Details: Email Jhanna Even at jeven@literacynj/.org or call her at 732-702-1895.

• Participating in yoga benefits physical and mental health and influences positive thought. It alleviates mental stress, develops better physicality and enhances emotional well-being. Yoga postures are a form of meditation in motion that help release tension and emotional stress. Honor Yoga is offering free classes at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays with instructor Michelle Gerdes. To register, visit http://honoryoga.com/yfew

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• The Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County has expanded community outreach with new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups related to mental health and recovery. The agency is providing support with a special focus on the pandemic. Interested participants can connect to a virtual group meeting using a cell phone or computer; video is optional, not required. Groups offered weekdays and weekends at various times. There is no cost to participate. Days and times of the virtual meetings can be found on Facebook, Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County; Instagram OceanMhanj; or by calling 732-244-0940.

• Monmouth County will hold backyard composting workshops for county residents. The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Participants may purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35. Advance registration is required. Call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

