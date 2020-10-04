Two-story structure fire in River Plaza section of Middletown contained by dozens of firefighters

1 / 2 PHOTO BY LAURIE KEGLEY, MTFD PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER PHOTOGRAPHER 2 / 2 PHOTO BY LAURIE KEGLEY, MTFD PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER PHOTOGRAPHER ❮ ❯

MIDDLETOWN – No injuries were reported after a two-story structure fire in the River Plaza section of Middletown.

The Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at 45 Nedshire Dr. around 4:57 p.m. Oct. 3.

The Lincroft Fire Company captain confirmed heavy fire on the back side of the structure with extension into the first second and attic floors of the structure, according to information released by the fire department.

Chief John Waltz requested additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fought the fire, according to reports.

Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied.

The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by Waltz at 5:30 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 8:08 p.m., according to reports.

Approximately 45 members from four companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, Middletown Number 1, River Plaza Hose and Lincroft Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit and the Safety Unit responded.

Eight EMS members from Fairview, Leonardo and Port Monmouth and Middletown First Aid Squads responded with four ambulances to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, according to reports.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.