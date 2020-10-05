Opinion: Concern over school board member’s involvement in election

Recent actions by sitting Board of Education member Debbie Bronfeld have left me concerned about the integrity of the November school board election in Princeton. While I respect Ms. Bronfeld’s right to state her opinions as an individual about issues before the school board, I am disturbed by what appears to be her intention to influence the outcome of an election for the very governing body on which she serves.

It became public this past week that Ms. Bronfeld is serving as campaign manager for a slate of candidates running for Board of Education election, which seems highly inappropriate. In addition, Ms. Bronfeld widely re-circulated a letter (initially published in a local blog 9 months ago) in which she complains about her alleged unfair treatment from the former superintendent and sitting board president. It was frustrating to be confronted with her litany of personal grievances in January; however, her choice to re-circulate them during a pandemic and the week that ballots were mailed out should raise her behavior to a different level of scrutiny.

Membership on the Board of Education is a public service role, which requires members to act in the best interest of the students, staff and community they serve – at all times. Ms. Bronfeld’s recent actions are contrary to that charge, continue to distract the Board of Education from important work, require ongoing attention from the community, and ultimately are a disservice to all. These actions are particularly unseemly in the midst of a pandemic.

I genuinely hope that Ms. Bronfeld can move forward and begin to focus on the role she was re-elected to perform. Alternatively, if she unable to resolve her personal conflicts with other board members, I hope that she finds the courage to resign and allow someone else to serve our children.

There are grave and critical issues in need of attention and our children deserve the support of the adults we have elected to serve. Undermining a fair election does not change the support our children need and only adds to the indecency of what is happening with elections nationwide.

Felicia A. Spitz

Princeton