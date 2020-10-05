East Brunswick, Parlin Pharmacy sponsor drive up flu shot clinic

The Township of East Brunswick and Parlin Pharmacy are sponsoring a drive up flu shot immunization program for East Brunswick residents.

The clinic will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, and from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Members of the East Brunswick Department on Aging may receive transportation to the Oct. 23 program if needed; call the Senior Center at 732-390-6896 to arrange for transportation.

Proof of East Brunswick residency is required.

Each resident must bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Uninsured residents will receive a flu vaccination at no cost. Co-pay is waived for insured East Brunswick residents.

Each resident should bring the Immunization Consent Form, available at

www.eastbrunswick.org/DocumentCenter/View/2775/Flu-form-2020

Masks are required for all participants and vehicle occupants.

Vaccines may be administered without getting out of the vehicle if necessary.

For more information regarding the immunization or insurance, contact the Parlin Pharmacy at 732-952-3022 or pharmacy@parlinrx.com