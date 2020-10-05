Monmouth County clerk reviews guidelines for 2020 election

Recently, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law changing the election process for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election:

• The election will now be conducted primarily by mail-in ballots. Ballots are being mailed to active Monmouth County voters with a postage paid return envelope;

• There will be limited in-person polling locations open on Election Day. Voters who go to the polls will vote on provisional paper ballots;

• There will be no voting machines, except for disabled voters. These voters can contact my office at 732-431-7790 for an accessible paper ballot;

• Any voter who does not receive a mail-in ballot by Oct. 13, or who misplaces or damages the ballot, can call 732-431-7790 or visit us in person at 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township.

Monmouth County election officials are encouraging voters to return their completed mail-in ballot early either by United States Postal Service mail, secure drop box, in-person at the Board of Elections, 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township, or by dropping off the ballot at their polling place on Election Day.

Per state law, provisional ballots that are cast at the polls will be reviewed and counted after all mail-in ballots are counted. Therefore, voters who go to the polls are advised to bring and drop off their mail-in ballot. A voter may only bring his or her own mail-in ballot to a polling location.

For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download the county clerk’s mobile elections app, Monmouth Votes.

Christine Giordano Hanlon

Monmouth County Clerk

Freehold Borough