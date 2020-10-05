Sesely wins first Wall Stadium Modified race in five years

WALL TOWNSHIP – Anthony Sesely was impressive in winning his first Modified feature race in more than five years at Wall Stadium Speedway on Oct 3.

The Matawan based two-time driving champion last won at the speedway in July 2015. Saturday’s win was his career 20th at the one-third mile paved oval, according to a press release.

Sesely wasted little time jumping to the lead in the 40-lap main event and was slowed by just two caution flags.

Sesely fought off early challenges by Brick Township’s Dom Fattaruso and Toms River’s Derek Hopkinson in the early going before points leader Andrew Krause of Holmdel moved into second to chase the leader on lap 26.

Even though lapped traffic proved challenging in the final quarter of the event, Sesely took down the win while Krause, who was forced to repair damage from an afternoon test session crash, crossed the line second. Three-time champion Steven Reed of Jackson, Hopkinson and Jason Hearne of New Egypt completed the top five.

“Life throws a lot of curveballs at you and you never know what is coming next,” Sesely said when asked about his absence from regular competition in recent seasons. “A lot has gone on in my life with the passing of my mother being one of the bigger things. We came here tonight looking to win because this would have have been her 70th birthday. We wanted to win tonight for my mother.”

Brick Township’s Nick Catone led the early going in the companion 25-lapper for the Factory Stocks before defending champ Elliot Wohl of Beachwood took the lead on lap nine.

This one was far from over, however, as a late race caution set up a side-by-side battle between Wohl and Mike Montano of Freeport, N.Y., during the last two circuits.

Wohl was first and Montano was second at the finish, with Scott Riggleman of Manchester, Billy Both of Rahway and Tom Rajkowski of Woodbridge wrapping up the top five.

Jarret DiGiantomasso of Jackson won his second Sportsman 25-lapper of the season, while title chase leader Jake Nelke of Manahawkin stretched his points lead by finishing second. Jackson’s Carsten DiGiantomasso, Brick Township’s Robert Sutphin and Howell’s Jimmy Wolcott were third, fourth and fifth.

Alonzo Morales of Burlington won his second 4-Cylinder Stock 25-lap feature race of the campaign, racing to the lead with five laps to go. Farmingdale’s Doug Ashford, Wall Township’s T.J. Graves and points leader Ryan Maher of Neptune City were second through fourth. Early race leader Billy Pross of Hazlet was fifth.

Peter Bruno of Little Silver stretched his title chase lead by winning a wild 25-lap Legend Cars feature over Eugene Drew of Vernon. Brick Township’s Bryan Gardella was third, while Joe Przybylinski of Fairfield and Eddie Idec were fourth and fifth.

Buddy Miller of Cream Ridge won his second straight Limited Late Model 25-lapper over early race leader Greg Gastelu of Jackson. Andy Gamble of Bernardsville, Chris Silvestri of Hazlet and Bayville’s Mike Tillett completed the top five.

The 2020 Saturday night regular season will conclude on Oct. 10 with the Modified stock cars racing in a 40-lap event, while the Factory Stocks, 4-Cylinder Stocks, Sportsman Cars, Legend Cars and Limited Late Models are on the card in 25-lap main events.

With champions in all divisions being crowned, all of the regular season finale main events will offer double championship points. The pit area will open at 1 p.m. Grandstands will open at 4:30 p.m., qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. and main event action starts at 7 p.m., according to the press release.

Plans are in the works for the annual Turkey Derby, which is contested during the daylight hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Wall Stadium is on Route 34 in Wall Township. The speedway hotline number is 732-681-6400.