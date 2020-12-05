Drive along Santa’s Trail in North Brunswick on Dec. 11

Pre-registration is required for the North Brunswick Department of Parks & Recreation’s Holly Jolly Santa Trail.

Drive along the trail and see some familiar friends like Parx, Santa and the DPRCS Holly Jolly Crew. Enjoy pre-packaged hot cocoa and goodies bags delivered to your car. Bring letters for Santa to drop in his mailbox.

Time slots are 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. The event is rescheduled to Dec. 11.

Check in at the municipal lot, 710 Hermann Road, but the trail will begin across the street at the ice rink.

Wear masks. Distance socially.

Admission is free. Bring food donations or gift cards to support the North Brunswick Food Bank.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.