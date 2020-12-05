East Brunswick resident named corporate sales representative by Sheldon Gross Realty

×

East Brunswick resident Jay Hsu has been appointed a corporate sales representative by Sheldon Gross Realty.

In his new position, Hsu’s primary responsibility is supporting the company’s commercial real estate sales and leasing efforts.

Most recently a United Foods Corporation vice president, Hsu has also worked as a sales associate for RE/MAX and has experience in real estate-focused comparative market analysis and property value advisement, as well as development of such documents as listing agreements, purchase agreements, and leases.

Fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese, he’s a graduate of Rutgers University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Additional information is available online at www.sheldongrossrealty.com. A free consultation is available by calling 862-930-5714.