Miss Kim wins parenting association award for children’s music

Kim Yarson, aka Miss Kim, of East Windsor, won a parenting association award for her children's CD compiled during the pandemic.PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM YARSON

Kim Yarson, of Miss Kim’s Children’s Music, released her first children’s album “Growing Up Great” in October.

During the pandemic, she began writing, producing and mixing her very first children’s album. She applied for a National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) in November and was notified Dec. 1 that she was a winner.

“I had no idea I was going to win this award,” Yarson said in a prepared statement, “I just figured I should give it a shot since it was recommend for me to do so by a well-known children’s music critic.”

“Growing Up Great” is an 11 song musical CD for children focused on manners, movement and motivation created by the East Windsor resident.

Since her first album was released, Yarson has been working on her second album for Spring 2021 to be titled “Growing Up Creative” but is also releasing a single on Jan. 6 to promote reading to children called “Reading Is Fun,” according to the statement.

She has also been releasing regular “edutainment” content, DIY crafts and animated videos on her Miss Kim’s Children’s Music YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.MissKimsChildrensMusic.com