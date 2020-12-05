News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 9

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will offer a Zoom presentation, “Shalom Bollywood: The Untold Story of Indian Cinema,” from 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through 6 p.m. Dec. 25. Call 732-252-6990 to receive a Zoom link which is good for viewing the film at any time between the dates and times noted. All donations are appreciated.

• Marlboro’s annual holiday lighting event will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 14. The lighting of a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah at Town Hall will be live-streamed on Marlboro’s Facebook page and will be broadcast on Optimum channel 77 following the event.

• The Marlboro K-8 School District is accepting donations of gift cards to be included with donations of food baskets. The food baskets will be delivered to more than 60 township families this holiday season. The food baskets will be delivered by the Marlboro Police Department during the week of Dec. 21. The holiday drive is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office, Marlboro Recreation and the Marlboro K-8 public schools. Gift card donations may be dropped off at 1980 Township Drive, Marlboro, through Dec. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will present a Zoom interactive program, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain, from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 16. The presentation is open to all. To register, email Doug@dovehs.com. A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers to provide support to hospice patients and their families throughout Monmouth County. Volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities and/or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can also be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Details: Deborah Adams, 732-405-3035, or email deborah@dovehs.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will host The Casual Birder on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Marlu Lake parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about 90 minutes to see what birds you can find. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a “Clear the House Stroll” at 10 a.m. Dec. 24 at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown. Send everyone for a one-hour stroll through the gardens with a park system naturalist to enjoy Deep Cut’s winter splendor. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Winter Beach Walk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan. Take a guided walk with a park system naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Dress in warm clothing and bring along something to carry shells. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “The Sounds of Christmas” from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Enjoy sounds of the season as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor a Wondrous Winter Walk on Dec. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear is recommended; trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth Museum, Lincroft, has announced two exhibitions which will take place during the 2020-21 holiday season. The 42nd annual Juried Art Exhibition and the Member Miniatures show will be in the Main and Nilson galleries, respectively, from now through Jan. 3. Reserve a space ahead of time at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125176537393. Details: 732-224-1988.

• The Monmouth Civic Chorus will present a virtual performance of “Joy to the World: From Our Homes to Yours” at 4 p.m. Dec. 20. This is a free event. Email marketing@monmouthcivicchorus.org with the subject line “Joy to the World” to register. The virtual chorus of more than 60 voices will be joined by celebrated baritone Kenneth Wasser.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas. Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, offers a Movement Disorder Program that provides specialized treatment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tics, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and other similar syndromes. The program is held in the Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus. To request a consultation to help manage Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders, call 732-637-6316 or email Parkinsons@centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Volunteers will gladly carry food to a client’s vehicle. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

