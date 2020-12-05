Second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting Woodbridge, Interact Club at Colonia High School holding food drive-thru 12-4 p.m. today

WOODBRIDGE – The township reported 258 new COVID-19 cases over a four-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 3,951, according to Mayor John McCormac in his coronavirus report on Dec. 4.

Seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Nov. 30, 55 new cases were reported for Dec. 1, 65 new cases were reported for Dec. 2 and 65 new cases were reported for Dec. 3.

“Our seven day average of 62 cases is our highest of the year by one over our worst week in April,” McCormac said. “We had five daily caseloads over 60 in the spring and seven in the last 11 days. No matter how we look at it we are in the same place we were eight months ago.”

The number of COVID-19 cases include East Jersey State Prison and a number of related state facilities in the Avenel section of the township. The state reported zero new cases from their facilities over the four-day period. The total number of cases at the facilities remain at 823.

There are 68 COVID-19 cases reported from St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facility. The residents at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home devastated by COVID-19 were initially counted in the township’s statistics before residents were moved to another facility out of town on March 25. On April 16, residents started moving back home after a massive cleaning effort. On May 4, the last resident moved back to the facility.

The township is reporting statistics from the state facilities and nursing home separately. McCormac said tracking the numbers separately – general population, state facilities and health facilities – gives the township a better indication of the real impact on its everyday residents.

The township has lost 108 in the general population, 22 residents lost from state facilities and 28 residents lost from the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

The Woodbridge Senior Billiards Club is collecting toys for children in need. Unwrapped toys for boys and girls between ages 2-14 can be dropped in the box in the lobby of the Woodbridge Community Center until Dec. 11.

David’s Touch Foundation is collecting gift cards from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Curtains Restaurant in Avenel.

The township is holding a Home Decorating contest. Email photos to recreationdepartment@twp.woodbridge.nj.us.

The Barron Arts Center Holiday Train Show is open until December 30 except for Christmas Day by appointment only. Sign up at register.communitypass.net/townshipofwoodbridge.

Health and fitness centers reopened on Sept. 1 with a number of restrictions. McCormac said the Woodbridge Community Center and The Club at Woodbridge buildings have been sanitized and equipment have been moved around. Employees have been trained to ensure the personal safety of the members.

A list generated of local businesses and restaurants offering outside dining are on the township’s website and Facebook pages. Indoor dining at 25% capacity began on Sept. 4. On Nov. 9, the state imposed new restrictions on all bars and restaurants to close indoor dining by 10 p.m. This does not affect outdoor dining or takeout.

Indoor limits are capped at 10. On Dec. 7, outdoor gatherings including sports, concerts, parades and holiday events will be reduced to 25. Social distancing and mask wearing is mandatory at all outdoor gatherings and these guidelines should be followed at all indoor events.

Senior centers Colonia, Hickory in Fords, Sycamore in Port Reading and Five Branches in Iselin, reopened on June 22, on a limited basis. There will be no luncheons or large gatherings, but seniors can call in advance to schedule times to visit for crafts, games or other recreational activities, McCormac said.

Woodbridge Center and all indoor malls reopened on June 29. Woodbridge Center will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information visit www.woodbridgecenter.com.

The Woodbridge Main Library has eliminated Sunday hours and is the only library open during the week. The other library branches – Fords, Colonia and Iselin – will continue curbside pickup and drop-off. For more information visit woodbridgelibrary.org or call 732-634-4450.

We Feed Woodbridge is a coalition of 11 food pantries and a soup kitchen. With national reports indicating that as many as one in five children suffer from food deprivation and township officials reporting a 33% increase in utilization of the township’s food pantries, community efforts to collect food and money really never ends, McCormac said.

With the holidays approaching, the township is starting a big push for donations of food, gift cards and checks for the food banks, which can be dropped off at Town Hall, the Main Library, Health Department, Barron Arts Center and Woodbridge Community Center.

The Interact Club at Colonia High School is hosting a Drive-Thru Food Drive today, Dec. 5, between 12-4 p.m. at the school.

The soup kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church, 650 Rahway Ave., in Woodbridge is open again from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday for a hot lunch to go.

The township is taking steps toward reopening Town Hall. Most interaction with local government can be done by phone, mail or on-line. Township officials are also accepting appointments if a person needs to meet with someone to conduct business. Phone numbers are on the township’s website or call 732-634-4500.

Hematology and Oncology Associates at 540 Green St. in Iselin and Excel Urgent Care at 740 Route 1 north in Iselin are offering antibody testing. For more information call Hematology and Oncology Associates at 732-913-8500 and for Excel Urgent Care call 732-874-5507.

For hours of operation for the Skyline Mini golf course and batting cages behind the Woodbridge Community Center call 732-596-4000.

The Avenel Performing Arts Center reopened on Oct. 1 with a full schedule, but limited capacity.

Bulk pickups have restarted. To schedule a bulk pickup call 732-738-1311 ext. 3600.

Basketball hoops and playground equipment at municipal parks are now open for use.

Township officials remind the public organized games are not permitted and encourage people to be careful and diligent about cleaning equipment before and after usage. The township will continue to also diligently clean the equipment. Non-contact organized sports began on June 22.

Playgrounds at county parks – Merrill Park in Iselin, Alvin P. Williams Park in Sewaren,

Warren Park in Woodbridge, and Fords Park in Fords – reopened July 2.

The mayor continues to urge neighbors to check on people who live alone and cannot leave their homes and to continue to follow the rules and guidelines for social distancing, good personal hygiene, proper disposal of trash and avoiding non-essential travel. He also continues to warn residents of potential fundraising scams as well as contact tracing scams for COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 information, visit covid19.nj.gov. Visit www.twp.woodbridge.nj.us for local information.