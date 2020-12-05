Tri-Town News Datebook, Dec. 9

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will offer a Zoom presentation, “Shalom Bollywood: The Untold Story of Indian Cinema,” from 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through 6 p.m. Dec. 25. Call 732-252-6990 to receive a Zoom link which is good for viewing the film at any time between the dates and times noted. All donations are appreciated.

• The annual lighting of the Hanukkah menorah in Jackson will take place at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 14 at the municipal building, 95 West Veterans Highway. Attendees may socially distance or remain in their cars. The menorah was donated by Chabad of Central and South New Jersey, the Women of the Bat Shalom Chapter of Hadassah and the Westlake Yiddish Cultural Club. The event is coordinated by Bat Shalom Hadassah, with the permission and cooperation of the township. It is sponsored by the Westlake Yiddish Cultural Club, the Yiddish Heritage Club of Winding Ways, the Shalom Club of Four Seasons at Metedeconk Lakes and the Shalom Heritage Club of Four Seasons at South Knolls.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will present a Zoom interactive program, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain, from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 16. The presentation is open to all. To register, email Doug@dovehs.com. A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

• The St. Monica’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 11529, Jackson, is selling Christmas trees for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and local charities. The lot is at Glory’s Market, corner of Route 527 and Route 526, Jackson. Fraser firs between 4 feet and 14 feet tall are for sale. Decorated wreaths and grave blankets are also available. The Christmas tree lot is open Monday through Friday, 1-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details: Chris Althaver, 732-691-5461.

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives that are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Dec. 10, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; and Dec. 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services will conduct blood drives that are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Dec. 16, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 17, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 23, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 24, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 30, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Dec. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers to provide support to hospice patients and their families throughout Monmouth County. Volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities and/or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can also be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Details: Deborah Adams, 732-405-3035, or email deborah@dovehs.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will host The Casual Birder on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Marlu Lake parking area. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about 90 minutes to see what birds you can find. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a “Clear the House Stroll” at 10 a.m. Dec. 24 at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown. Send everyone for a one-hour stroll through the gardens with a park system naturalist to enjoy Deep Cut’s winter splendor. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Winter Beach Walk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan. Take a guided walk with a park system naturalist along the beach while collecting and identifying some of the ocean’s natural treasures. Dress in warm clothing and bring along something to carry shells. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present “The Sounds of Christmas” from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Enjoy sounds of the season as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will sponsor a Wondrous Winter Walk on Dec. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell, meet in the parking lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear is recommended; trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. This is a free activity. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth Museum, Lincroft, has announced two exhibitions which will take place during the 2020-21 holiday season. The 42nd annual Juried Art Exhibition and the Member Miniatures show will be in the Main and Nilson galleries, respectively, from now through Jan. 3. Reserve a space ahead of time at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125176537393. Details: 732-224-1988.

• The Monmouth Civic Chorus will present a virtual performance of “Joy to the World: From Our Homes to Yours” at 4 p.m. Dec. 20. This is a free event. Email marketing@monmouthcivicchorus.org with the subject line “Joy to the World” to register. The virtual chorus of more than 60 voices will be joined by celebrated baritone Kenneth Wasser.

• The Monmouth County Library is offering a weekly virtual bereavement meeting for all

those who have lost a loved one and are navigating the maze of emotions and trying to make decisions in a new way. The virtual meetings provide an opportunity for people to share experiences, feelings and ideas. Sessions are conducted on Webex and registration is possible on Eventkeeper in order to receive information on how to access the meetings, held Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. Details: Email mcl@monmouthcountylib.org

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcome stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• Families and individuals seeking help in autism-related matters may access a database through the Ocean County Library website. The OCL Autism Resources Center offers links to groups that help those on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. There are links to services available through New Jersey state government agencies, and local, statewide and national autism-related organizations devoted to education, employment training, housing assistance, therapy, medical practices, multiple services, information and referral, safety, and legal issues. Details: www.theoceancountylibrary.org/autism.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• The Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County has expanded community outreach with new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups related to mental health and recovery. The agency is providing support with a special focus on the pandemic. Interested participants can connect to a virtual group meeting using a cell phone or computer; video is optional, not required. Groups offered weekdays and weekends at various times. There is no cost to participate. Days and times of the virtual meetings can be found on Facebook, Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County; Instagram OceanMhanj; or by calling 732-244-0940.

