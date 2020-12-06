Examiner Business Briefs, Dec. 9

Todd Shellenberger of Upper Freehold Township has been named executive director of the Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center Foundation, Red Bank.

“Riverview Medical Center will benefit tremendously from Todd’s expansive development career, which spans more than 13 years,” said Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer of the Hackensack Meridian – Meridian Health Foundation, to which Riverview Medical Center Foundation belongs.

“I am so pleased he chose to join the foundation and know that under his leadership and experience, the organization will continue to hit and exceed its fundraising goals, which ultimately benefits Riverview Medical Center and the community,” Stampe said.

In his most recent position, Shellenberger was vice president of development for Make-A-Wish America, a position he held for five years and in which he led a national development team to grow revenue by more than 51%. Prior to that, Shellenberger was vice president of development at Make-A-Wish New Jersey, where he helped that chapter become a fundraising leader of the 60 national chapters.

Shellenberger lives in Upper Freehold Township with his wife Nicole and their three children.