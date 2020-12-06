News Transcript Business Briefs, Dec. 9

USA Today has recognized Laird & Company, of the Scobeyville section of Colts Neck, as the Best U.S. Craft Brandy Distillery. According to a press release from the company, the number of United States craft distilleries increased to more than 2,000 in 2019.

USA Today recruited a panel of journalists and spirit experts to select 20 of the finest craft distilleries. Popular voting through USA Today determined the top 10, with Laird & Company earning the top spot as the best American Craft Brandy Distillery.

“It is very gratifying to be recognized by the experts, but perhaps more importantly by the consumer,” said Lisa Laird, vice president and ninth generation Laird. “All of the 10 best distilleries produce high quality brandy, which helps the entire category. We are very proud to be voted the best of the group. I also want to acknowledge my father Lanie, and the eight generations that came before, all of which deserve credit.”

Laird & Company is the oldest U.S. distillery, producing Laird’s Apple Brandy since 1780 in Monmouth County.