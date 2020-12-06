Wireless Zone accepting donations for Toys for Tots

Wireless Zone locations throughout New Jersey are partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to collect new toys for less fortunate children in the area. The participating locations have a box in store through mid-December for locals to drop off donations.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
Deptford
Hamilton
Sewell
Mullica Hill
Clifton
Spotswood
Freehold
Denville
Marlboro
Flemington
Mahwah
Lincroft
Gillette
Morris Plains
Brick
Washington
Hackettstown
Newton
Madison
Palisades Park
Lawrenceville
Pilesgrove
Woodbury
Pompton Plains
Clementon
Medford
Hamilton
Sewell
Mullica Hill
Clifton
Spotswood
Freehold
Denville
Marlboro
Flemington
Mahwah
Lincroft
Gillette
Morris Plains
Brick
Washington
Hackettstown
Newton
Madison
Palisades Park
Lawrenceville
Pilesgrove
Woodbury
Pompton Plains
Clementon
Medford