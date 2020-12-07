Advertorial: The Power of Girl Scouts … Join Us!

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton. What do these accomplished women have in common? You are correct that they served as U.S. Secretaries of State, but did you know that all of them were Girl Scouts?

Girl Scout alums can be found in positions of leadership throughout our country, for example:

53% of the women in the U.S. House of Representatives

71% of female U.S. Senators

52% of female business leaders

Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, and the numbers show that we are fulfilling that mission!

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have demonstrated resilience, learned the skills, embraced challenging experiences, and cultivated the sisterhood that help them impact their communities today and accomplish big things tomorrow.

Girl Scout leadership skill-building starts at the youngest ages and helps to inspire confidence in the girls. In a recent survey, 75% reported receiving an average of “Mostly As or Bs” or “All As” in the three school subjects measured.

In this time of uncertainty, our mission continues. The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Girl Scout’s superpowers – agility, innovation, creativity, leadership – to shine and our work with girls has not missed a beat. Girl Scouts are hosting virtual meetings and programs and as we continue to provide leadership opportunities for girls to earn badges and patches, connect with their fellow Girl Scouts, and have fun. Girl Scouts are also stepping up in creative ways to give back. They are leading service projects and donating cookies to comfort frontline workers. Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in your girl, even in the most challenging of times.

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey is inviting all girls in the area to be a part of the Girl Scout Sisterhood. We offer programs for girls from kindergarten to high school (ages 5-18). As a Girl Scout, your girl will earn badges, explore the great outdoors, try STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, learn about financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship, engage in community service, build friendships and bonds to last a lifetime, and so much more.

Now, more than ever, girls need Girl Scouts. Girls need Girl Scouts to help them stay connected to their communities during a time of isolation and upended routines, to continue to pursue their passions during a time of virtual learning, and so they can walk boldly towards sisterhood, justice, and fairness. What’s more, our nation needs girls who are a part of Girl Scouts.

Visit www.gscsnj.org/join or call 856-795-1560 to get started. Your girl can join a troop, attend virtual meetings, or participate in other fun activities during the cold, long winter to keep her busy and engaged.

We are currently offering financial assistance to ensure that money is not a deterrent for any girl to become a Girl Scout. There’s so much to explore, experience, and learn. Why wait? Start an exciting new journey for your girl today!