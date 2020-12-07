Cases continue to rise in Bordentown

There are now 304 total positive cases reported from Bordentown Township, with five new cases reported Dec. 6. There are eight total deaths.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported from Bordentown City on Dec. 6, bringing the number of total positive cases to 102, with six total deaths.

Across Burlington County there was an increase of 285 positive cases Dec. 6, bringing the total to 16,016 positive cases with an updated 524 total deaths (57 probable) through Dec. 6, according to information provided by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders’ Office of Public Information.