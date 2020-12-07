Freehold man faces charge of attempted murder following Holmdel incident

A Freehold man is facing charges related to the shooting and stabbing of a 28-year-old Holmdel man that occurred on Nov. 30, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced.

According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Julian Lee, 25, is charged with first degree attempted murder, first degree armed robbery, second degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the press release, Holmdel police officers were dispatched to the area of Holmdel Road at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 30 in response to multiple 911 calls from individuals who were reporting there was an injured man at the location.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital by a Good Samaritan. Upon his arrival at the hospital, the man was treated for serious injuries resulting from apparent gunshot and stab wounds, according to the press release.

Gramiccioni said that following an investigation, Lee was identified as the man’s assailant. On Dec. 3, detectives located Lee in Atlantic City and he was taken into police custody.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Holmdel Police Department were

aided in the investigation by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Hazlet Police Department, the Howell Police Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and

the New Jersey State Police Gaming Commission.

Anyone with information about the Nov. 30 incident in Holmdel is asked to call Detective Christopher Guy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Police Department at 732-946-4400.