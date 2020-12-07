Learn how to travel into New York from North Brunswick just in time for the holidays

The North Brunswick Public Library invites residents to join NJTIP @ Rutgers for “You Can Get There from Here!” a free and live virtual visit on Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 from North Brunswick to New York City.

Realizing that most won’t be able to travel into NYC this December, enjoy virtually touring some holiday highlights, such as storefront window decorations and Rockefeller Center, from the comfort of your home.

Discover local transportation options, learn how to get reduced transit fares for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans. Plan ahead for safe traveling in 2021 by learning how to get there now.

Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/203347165856158

For more information, email Librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org or Louis Hoffman of NJTIP @ Rutgers at lhoffman@njtip.rutgers.edu

For a complete listing of virtual events offered by the North Brunswick Library, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary