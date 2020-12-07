News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 9

Marlboro’s municipal government is collecting food and toy donations for individuals in need during the 2020 holiday season. The holiday food drive will take place through Dec. 18.

Collection bins are located in town hall, the recreation center and the police station. Hams, turkeys and gift cards may be delivered to the recreation center during normal business hours. Residents who are in need of receiving a food basket may email mayor@marlboro-nj.gov

Marlboro’s holiday toy drive pairs the township with the Charity Kings nonprofit organization. Residents are asked to deposit new, unwrapped toys in the collection bins at the recreation center and at town hall. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received a $25,000 grant to fund trap, neuter, return (TNR) efforts in local communities. This marks the second time the organization has received the grant, according to a press release.

The MCSPCA thanked state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) for his efforts and said Gopal recognizes the value of the shelter’s community programs.

Executive Director Ross Licitra said, “I am thrilled that our organization, with the help of Sen. Gopal, has forged this road in regard to the community cat issue. Government partnerships with animal welfare organizations like the MCSPCA are the right formula to effectively and humanely bring community cats under control. The public and the cats will benefit from such an alliance.”

The Monmouth County SPCA works to address the feral cat population through TNR and can continue to grow the program with donations and grants. The grant has already funded the TNR of 229 outdoor cats, preventing thousands of new cats from being born in the wild over the next several years, according to the press release.

180 Turning Lives Around, a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth County, continues to provide support and advocacy for victims of sexual violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) volunteers.

The trained volunteers provide emotional support and assistance to victims and their significant others during accompaniments for timely and sensitive hospital medical examinations, and police and grand jury procedures, among other support, according to a press release.

A 40-hour SART training course for new volunteers will be held from Feb. 2-25 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) from 6-9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, and submit to fingerprinting and background checks.

To obtain an application, contact Kate Gerahty at kateg@180nj.org or call 732 264-4360, ext. 3308. The deadline to apply is Jan. 22.