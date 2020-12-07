Messages of thanks will be sent to 101-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor

The We Remember Committee, part of the Wreaths Across America Committee chapter in North Brunswick, held a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2020 Ceremony on Dec. 7 at Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick. Mickey Ganitch, a Pearl Harbor survivor, is celebrating his 101st birthday from San Leandro, California, so the committee will send a photo with a birthday card to thank him for his service. Residents are encouraged to write to Ganitch as well; email messages to Pete Clark at pjfc0213@gmail.comPHOTO COURTESY OF ELMWOOD CEMETERY