Tommy’s Tavern + Tap opens in MarketFair Princeton

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, family-owned Triple T Hospitality Group, opened its Princeton location on Dec. 7.

The new establishment, located at MarketFair, the high-end lifestyle retailer located on 3535 Route 1, will mark the brand’s fourth Tommy’s restaurant, with three additional New Jersey locations set to debut by early 2021.

At the helm of the Princeton operation are hospitality industry veterans Stephanie Maddox, who has been appointed general manager; and Joel Ellis, who will serve as executive chef.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Hours may vary due to COVID restrictions. Seats are on a first come, first served basis (no reservations).

For more information, visit TommysTavernandTap.com