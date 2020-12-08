Atlantic Hub News Briefs, Dec. 9

Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, has announced that Abby Chava Stein, the author of “Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman,” will be speaking about herself and her book on Zoom on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

“Becoming Eve” is the story of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish child who was born to become a rabbinic leader and instead became a woman. Stein, 28, is the first openly transgender woman who was raised Hasidic, according to a press release from the synagogue.

This event, which is sponsored by Cultural Programming Committee, is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program in order to receive the Zoom link. Register at the event page at cbirumson.org

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received a $25,000 grant to fund trap, neuter, return (TNR) efforts in local communities. This marks the second time the organization has received the grant, according to a press release.

The MCSPCA thanked state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) for his efforts and said Gopal recognizes the value of the shelter’s community programs.

Executive Director Ross Licitra said, “I am thrilled that our organization, with the help of Sen. Gopal, has forged this road in regard to the community cat issue. Government partnerships with animal welfare organizations like the MCSPCA are the right formula to effectively and humanely bring community cats under control. The public and the cats will benefit from such an alliance.”

The Monmouth County SPCA works to address the feral cat population through TNR and can continue to grow the program with donations and grants. The grant has already funded the TNR of 229 outdoor cats, preventing thousands of new cats from being born in the wild over the next several years, according to the press release.

180 Turning Lives Around, a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth County, continues to provide support and advocacy for victims of sexual violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) volunteers.

The trained volunteers provide emotional support and assistance to victims and their significant others during accompaniments for timely and sensitive hospital medical examinations, and police and grand jury procedures, among other support, according to a press release.

A 40-hour SART training course for new volunteers will be held from Feb. 2-25 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) from 6-9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, and submit to fingerprinting and background checks.

To obtain an application, contact Kate Gerahty at kateg@180nj.org or call 732 264-4360, ext. 3308. The deadline to apply is Jan. 22.