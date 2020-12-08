Author of ‘Pepper’s Rules’ joins North Brunswick Library for virtual Q&A

The North Brunswick Public Library welcomes author Briana McDonald for a virtual visit at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Her new book “Pepper’s Rules for Secret Sleuthing” is an adventurous and diverse mystery novel for middle grade readers. She will give a short book talk followed by a Q & A session.

All are welcome. No registration is required.

Tune in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84154956951?pwd=R1lyUDNtdS9XVGdWZkR1bE5IUGR4dz09

Meeting ID: 841 5495 6951

Passcode: 292076

For more information, email children’s librarian Miss Val at vwerner@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events offered through the North Brunswick Public Library, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary