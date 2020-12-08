Cheers & Jeers

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

by Damian Holbrook

Cheers to Dash & Lily

for making our spirits bright. Like the YA version of a Tom Hanks—Meg Ryan romance, Netflix’s delightful series about lovelorn strangers (Austin Abrams and Midori Francis) who spend the holidays trading a notebook full of dares sparkles like a million Christmas lights. The show generates enough warmth to melt even the chilliest of hearts.

Cheers to The Masked Singer

for remixing it up. Aside from the scream-inducing outfits, this season has brought more surprises than we expected from the mascots-meet-American Idol‘s fourth season. Brian Austin Green? Clint Black? Mickey Rourke? We can barely mask our excitement to see who’s next!

Jeers to B Positive‘s

awful opening credits. As much as we love the odd-couple energy between Thomas Middleditch as a man in need of a kidney and Annaleigh Ashford (left, with Middleditch) as the friend with one to spare, we can’t stomach the CBS comedy’s gross-out animated title sequence of viscera-splattered docs and singing organs.

Jeers to Grey’s Anatomy

for nearly killing us with McDreamy’s return. Honestly, we needed a doctor after spotting Patrick Dempsey’s late great Derek Shepherd on the beach in Mer’s season-premiere dream sequence. It was awesome, but how about a little heads-up before stopping our hearts.