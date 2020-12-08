Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Dec. 9)

The Metuchen Police Department will holds its 2020 toy drive virtually.

To donate a gift, visit https://donateatoy.org/referrals/ref/Metuchen+PD/

Donate a Toy will match a gift for every donation made.

Metuchen Recreation and the Metuchen Area Chamber of Commerce want to “Brighten the Borough” by encouraging holiday displays.

Call 732-632-8502 or email metuchenchamber@optimum.net once your house is decorated.

This is not a contest, but five entrants will be drawn at random on New Year’s Eve to win chamber gift certificates.

For more information, visit www.metuchenareachamber.com or www.metuchennj.org

Edison Recreation is holding various holiday-themed contests.

For the holiday pet photo contest, snap a photo of festive pet(s) and email them to ACesareo@edisonnj.org by Dec. 14.

All photo entries must include contact information such as the owner’s name, owner’s/pets address, owner’s phone number and pet’s name. Owner(s) and pet(s) must reside in Edison.

For the ugly sweater contest, send photos to ACesareo@edisonnj.org by Dec. 14 and include name, address, phone number and email address.

For the gingerbread decorating contest, one entry per household is allowed, but group entries will be accepted. Email photos and include name(s), address, phone number and email address by Dec. 14 to ACesareo@edisonnj.org

A link for each contest will be posted on the department’s Facebook page on Dec. 15 so the public can vote. Winners will be announced Dec. 28 and prizes will be awarded.

For the house decorating contest, photos must be sent no later than 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 to ACesareo@edisonnj.org for consideration. Include name, phone number, address and nearest cross street(s).

Judging will take place Dec. 22 (rain date Dec. 23). Have lights and props turned on from 6-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three houses selected.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310.

The Borough of Metuchen invites residents to visit downtown and enjoy “Metuchen Lights,” a dazzling new holiday display that illuminates the town’s historic and charming buildings and its wide variety of gourmet global cuisines and specialty shops.

The heartwarming, free attraction will brighten the downtown business district daily from 5-10 p.m. “Metuchen Lights” features strings of thousands of lights that outline downtown features as twinkling snowflakes and globes hang over Main Street.

The highlight of Metuchen Lights will be “Winterfest Weekend” from Dec. 11-13, featuring activities, treats and savings. Holiday music will ring through the streets and visitors are invited to dine, shop and check out the town’s Christmas tree and menorah in a safe and festive atmosphere.

To execute the vision, the town hired Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Central New Jersey, a specialist that has installed more than 150,000 systems and has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, Martha Stewart Living and Southern Living.

“Metuchen Lights” was completely paid for by sponsors including Manasquan Bank Metuchen Branch, Raritan Center Business Community, Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station, PSE&G, Hackensack Meridian Health, Ramani Group, LKR, The Josell & Rosamilia Families and Downtown Metro (E.S.K. Builders).

A support group for public health employees will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays in December.

The open discussion will focus on the importance of nurturing emotional and mental health during COVID-19 and beyond.

The groups will share about how the pandemic has impacted emotional health for public health employees, and discuss wellness strategies to manage stress and promote healing.

Log into Zoom using Meeting ID 911 7223 6441 with passcode 934178.

This program is presented by New Jersey Hope and Healing.

For more information, visit www.mhanj.org

***

A menorah lighting will be held from 6:30-7 p.m. Dec. 10.

The menorah lighting will feature local families, musical pieces and the story of Hanukkah.

The event will be streamed live on the Metuchen Borough Facebook page, Metuchen Media YouTube and Channel 15.

Gelt and dreidels will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at selected Metuchen shops starting that night and through the weekend.

Sponsored by Temple Emanu-El, Congregation Neve Shalom and MEAICA (Metuchen Edison Area Interfaith Clergy Association.

The Arthritis Foundation will hold the Can’t Stop Jingling Jingle Bell Run virtually from Dec. 11-13.

Wear your favorite holiday costume and “jingle along” your own 5K route.

Register at jbr.org/NewJersey

Sponsored locally by FLT and Ivy Rehab Network in Metuchen.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will hold an interactive program on Zoom, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Presented by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain.

To register, email Doug@dovehs.com

A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

The Holton Center for Integrative Healthcare will be a collection center for the Toys for Tots program through Dec. 16.

Drop off donations at the center, 289 Central Ave., Metuchen.

For more information, call 732-549-0141.

Raritan Valley Road Runners, one of the largest running clubs in New Jersey, is accepting applications for a new scholarship program designed to help student runners in cross country or track and field who attend high school or community college in Middlesex and Somerset counties.

A one-time award of $1,000 will be made to each of two outstanding athletes enrolling in post-secondary education.

The scholarships are not based entirely on speed or competitions won, but rather on strong academics, sportsmanship, citizenship and financial need.

The scholarships are funded by individual donations, funds from club-sponsored races and business contributions.

Eligible applicants will be graduating from high school in Middlesex or Somerset counties in 2021 or currently attending community college in these counties. They will need to prove acceptance to a full-time (12 credits or more) associate or bachelor’s degree program. They will have a weighted GPA of 2.75 or higher as demonstrated by an unofficial transcript. And they will need to demonstrate passionate participation as a runner in a cross country or track and field in their junior and senior years of high school or while at community college. Participation in extracurricular activities and community involvement will also be considered.

For more information, application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, email scholarship@rvrr.org.

The deadline to apply is January 31. Scholarships will be awarded in April.

High school students are invited to enter their substance use prevention messages through their original music as part of the music and song writing competition, “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey,” sponsored by New Jersey Broadcasters and 959.9-FM WRAT.

The competition is designed to challenge New Jersey high school students to create original music and lyrics with powerful peer-to-peer substance use, misuse and prevention messages. Entries are accepted through Feb. 1.

All music genres are welcomed from students interested in sharing their talent and inspiring messages about shouting down drugs and raising up their voices to inspire their peers.

The winner of the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition, as decided by judges and announced at the end of the Prevention Concert, will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985.

***

Ongoing

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.