Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Dec. 9)

North Brunswick PBA Local 160 is collecting presents for its annual Holiday Toy Drive.

New, unwrapped toys will be collected through Dec. 18.

A collection box is open 24/7 inside police headquarters, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For more information, or to request assistance with receiving gifts, email Lt. Ryan Uzunis at ruzini@northbrunswicknj.gov For assistance in Spanish, email Ptlmn. Fedor Salvador-Romero at fsalva@northbrunswicknj.gov

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is collecting donations of gift cards for parents who need help buying their children presents for the holidays.

To coordinate a toy (new, unwrapped) or gift card donation, call 732-777-1940.

Financial donations can also be made at https://jfsmiddlesex.org/donate-form/

Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick will host several Hanukkah events.

There will be the lighting of the giant menorah at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in front of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick, 1 Riva Ave., North Brunswick. Enjoy warm latkes and sufganiot.

Then, there will be a Hanukkah celebration at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Shoppes of North Brunswick, 522 Shoppes Blvd., North Brunswick. Come watch a menorah be carved out of ice and then all eight candles will be kindled. There will be prizes, treats and live music by the Baker Brothers.

For more information, visit www.chabadsouthbrunswick.com

A support group for public health employees will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays in December.

The open discussion will focus on the importance of nurturing emotional and mental health during COVID-19 and beyond.

The groups will share about how the pandemic has impacted emotional health for public health employees, and discuss wellness strategies to manage stress and promote healing.

Log into Zoom using Meeting ID 911 7223 6441 with passcode 934178.

This program is presented by New Jersey Hope and Healing.

For more information, visit www.mhanj.org

The North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services is accepting nominations for its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award.

Nominees should focus on service for the community and represent how Dr. King lived his life.

Email submissions by Jan. 2 to Lou Ann Benson at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov

Learn how to travel into New York from North Brunswick just in time for the holidays

The North Brunswick Public Library invites residents to join NJTIP @ Rutgers for “You Can Get There from Here!” a free and live virtual visit on Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 from North Brunswick to New York City.

Realizing that most won’t be able to travel into NYC this December, enjoy virtually touring some holiday highlights, such as storefront window decorations and Rockefeller Center, from the comfort of your home.

Discover local transportation options, learn how to get reduced transit fares for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans. Plan ahead for safe traveling in 2021 by learning how to get there now.

Register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/203347165856158

For more information, email Librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org or Louis Hoffman of NJTIP @ Rutgers at lhoffman@njtip.rutgers.edu

For a complete listing of virtual events offered by the North Brunswick Library, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary

Author of ‘Pepper’s Rules’ joins North Brunswick Library for virtual Q&A

The North Brunswick Public Library welcomes author Briana McDonald for a virtual visit at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Her new book “Pepper’s Rules for Secret Sleuthing” is an adventurous and diverse mystery novel for middle grade readers. She will give a short book talk followed by a Q & A session.

All are welcome. No registration is required.

Tune in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84154956951?pwd=R1lyUDNtdS9XVGdWZkR1bE5IUGR4dz09

Meeting ID: 841 5495 6951

Passcode: 292076

For more information, email children’s librarian Miss Val at vwerner@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events offered through the North Brunswick Public Library, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary

The conference meeting of the North Brunswick Board of Education, which was scheduled for Dec. 9 at North Brunswick Township High School, is canceled.

The regular public meeting scheduled for Dec. 16 will be held remotely using Zoom video conferencing technology at 7 p.m.

For instructions on how to access the meeting and make comments during the public participation session, visit www.nbtschools.org.

Mayor Womack’s Fitness Challenge is open to entire community of North Brunswick.

Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack kicked off the walk/run/bike/swim to health, which runs through Dec. 14.

Families, individuals and staff members can participate. Log in miles or swim laps. The participants with the highest number of miles will be awarded.

Participants are asked to track their miles weekly and forward totals to lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov. Include the miles for the category you wish to challenge yourself.

Prizes will be awarded in the following groups: individual North Brunswick resident, North Brunswick family, and individual staff member.

For more information, visit northbrunswicknj.gov or the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services Facebook page. Or, call Director Lou Ann Benson at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will hold an interactive program on Zoom, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Presented by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain.

To register, email Doug@dovehs.com

A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Dec. 19, with Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick hosting a wreath-laying ceremony for the third year in a row.

The ceremony will be held at noon in the cemetery, 425 Georges Road.

The public is invited to attend; face masks required. There will also be a live stream for those who cannot attend in person.

Hot lunches packed to go will be served to North Brunswick senior citizens beginning at noon on Dec. 16 from the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place.

Choice of baked Virginia ham, chicken breast or vegan Israeli couscous.

Sides include herb stuffing, sweet potato pecan casserole and broccoli cheddar casserole.

Call 732-418-2222 to reserve a time slot. Staff members will bring the lunch out to the car.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services will hold a gingerbread house decorating contest through Dec. 18.

Submit photos to events@northbrunswicknj.gov

The house with the most “likes” on Facebook will win.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The Crafts with Parx bag distributed by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services will feature two crafts geared to the winter season.

Craft bags can be delivered by a staff member or picked up outside the municipal building, 710 Hermann Road.

The cost is $5 per bag. Glue and coloring materials not provided.

Send photos to events@northbrunswicknj.gov

Register at www.communitypass.net

Call 732-247-0922, ext. 475 for more information.

The North Brunswick Public Library will offer a selection of engaging, informative and fun programs, both online and outside the library, during December.

“Just Say Yes to Fruits & Vegetables” is a joint venture between the library and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Free nutrition workshops are offered by educators from NJ-SNAP-Ed.

– Nutrition Facts Labels, 6 p.m. Dec. 9: Learn ways to properly identify the information on nutrition facts labels. Registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/202444315297151

– Healthy Beverages, 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Understand the link between sugary drinks and chronic diseases, and discover healthier alternatives.

Registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/202444315297151

The Virtual Fiber Arts Club will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.

Join Librarian Barbara for an hour of any fiber arts craft you are working on (needlepoint, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, etc.). This is a gathering of fiber arts enthusiasts of all skill levels. No instruction is given.

Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/yxmnuoEwpJD82X6t5

Outdoor Tai Chi will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

Participants age 16 and older can join instructor Vikram Sarath for free Tai Chi sessions on the library’s front lawn, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick. Beginners are welcome.

Social distancing will be observed. Appropriate face coverings are required until class begins.

Register by emailing librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

“Family History and Cancer Risk” will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 22: Don’t be in the dark when it comes to familial cancer risks.

Registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/202264021498148

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or find the library on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary.

High school students are invited to enter their substance use prevention messages through their original music as part of the music and song writing competition, “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey,” sponsored by New Jersey Broadcasters and 959.9-FM WRAT.

The competition is designed to challenge New Jersey high school students to create original music and lyrics with powerful peer-to-peer substance use, misuse and prevention messages. Entries are accepted through Feb. 1.

All music genres are welcomed from students interested in sharing their talent and inspiring messages about shouting down drugs and raising up their voices to inspire their peers.

The winner of the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition, as decided by judges and announced at the end of the Prevention Concert, will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985.

Sewing for a Cause is raising money for the New Jersey foster care children. Gaylien Thompson, a Sayreville resident, sells hand-sown items on Etsy.com through her shop SewingbyGaylien, such as home decor, children’s quilts, doll dresses, a doll quilt, and Christmas items. She will donate $2 for every order she receives through December. Her goal is to raise $150.

For more information, email quilt23lady@gmail.com.

Raritan Valley Road Runners, one of the largest running clubs in New Jersey, is accepting applications for a new scholarship program designed to help student runners in cross country or track and field who attend high school or community college in Middlesex and Somerset counties.

A one-time award of $1,000 will be made to each of two outstanding athletes enrolling in post-secondary education.

The scholarships are not based entirely on speed or competitions won, but rather on strong academics, sportsmanship, citizenship and financial need.

The scholarships are funded by individual donations, funds from club-sponsored races and business contributions.

Eligible applicants will be graduating from high school in Middlesex or Somerset counties in 2021 or currently attending community college in these counties. They will need to prove acceptance to a full-time (12 credits or more) associate or bachelor’s degree program. They will have a weighted GPA of 2.75 or higher as demonstrated by an unofficial transcript. And they will need to demonstrate passionate participation as a runner in a cross country or track and field in their junior and senior years of high school or while at community college. Participation in extracurricular activities and community involvement will also be considered.

For more information, application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, email scholarship@rvrr.org.

The deadline to apply is January 31. Scholarships will be awarded in April.

Ongoing

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting school crossing guards.

All positions are part-time. There are permanent and substitute positions available. Anyone interested should apply at www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment

The North Brunswick Food Bank announced new hours for Thursdays: 6-7:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 710 Hermann Road.

Tuesday hours remain the same from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Antonia Maria Foundation has beds available at Gracie’s House in North Brunswick for women seeking a safe, loving, caring environment in which to recover from addiction and trauma.

There is in-house and overnight staff available 24/7. There are daily check ins, recovery guidance and weekly house meetings. Private Reiki sessions, individual EFT/tapping sessions, in-house yoga, nutritional education, meditation and other healing and spiritual tools are offered.

Call Destiny at 609-384-4023 for information on how to apply.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

South Brunswick VFW Post 9111 is seeking monetary assistance from the community.

The organization has long supported free Christmas parties for children, food drives, Purple Hearts Chapter 10, the American Veterans Dog Foundation that trains dogs to support veterans, and a Christmas party for veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park.

The efforts are in jeopardy because of the impact of COVID-19.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit https://gf.me/u/ynb882

The Islamic Society of Central Jersey (ISCJ), in partnership with the South Brunswick Food Pantry, holds a weekly drive-thru food pantry program every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at ISCJ, 4145 Route 1, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The ISCJ is providing a box of provisions meant to supplement a family of four for one week. Items in this box generally include pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice, canned beans, canned soup, oil, hummus, cheese, bread, canned beef or fish, frozen organic chicken, corn flour, pudding, some personal protective equipment and personal hygiene items.

This service is open to all citizens in need, regardless of legal status, creed, ethnicity or geography.

Email foodpantry@iscj.org for any questions regarding the program, to seek assistance, to volunteer or to donate food.

Residents of South Brunswick are able to preregister and pick up food twice a week at the Municipal Building, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Drive-thru is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Register to receive food by emailing jwert@sbtnj.net by 1 p.m. the day prior to pickup. After you register you will receive a confirmation number which you will show on the day of your pickup.

On your pickup day you will pull around to the rear of the building and pull up to the drive thru. Upon arriving you will show one of the employees the confirmation number from your phone or you can write it on a piece of paper and hold it up to the window.

An employee will place the boxes in your trunk after verifying your confirmation number. Food will not be distributed without a confirmation number.

Remain in your vehicle and keep your windows rolled up at all times.

This program is for South Brunswick residents only.

For more information, call Wert at 732-329-4000, ext. 7674.

The North Brunswick Police Department is seeking donations of sanitizing wipes and other PPE.

Drop off items at police headquarters, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Call 732-247-0922, ext. 326 for more information.

The South Brunswick Public Library is chronicling residents’ experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.sbpl.info/covid-19-stories/ to be part of the South Brunswick historical local archives. The link takes you to a survey of 17 questions to help encourage a story.

Stories can also be emailed directly to SBPL Information Services Specialist Randall Marsola at rmarsola@sbpl.info

Stories can be anonymous.

Entries can include photographs, artwork, poems, etc.

The submissions may be featured on the library website.

Central Jersey Family Health Consortium is offering a series of virtual support groups.

A New Dad Support Group for expectant and new fathers with babies under 1 year old will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, co-facilitated by a therapist and an experienced father of twins.

Registration is required by emailing Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org.

A New Mom Support Group for pregnant and new moms with babies under 1 year old will be held in English at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Spanish at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

To register in English, email Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org. To register in Spanish, email Mariella Flores at mflores@cjfhc.org.

The Listening Hearts and Minds Support Group is held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for pregnant and parenting women, co-facilitated by experienced counselors. Topics include parenting skills, coping with COVID-19, stress management, keeping mental health and meditation.

Pre-registration required by contacting Deena Cohen at dcohen@cjfhc.org or 888-633-5502.

CJFHC is located at 30 Silverline Dr., Second Floor, Suite 1, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.cjfhc.org or call 732-937-5437.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

North Brunswick Township is accepting submissions for its Veterans Park Memorial Paver Donation Project.

Any resident who has a family member who served in the United States military during a wartime period can honor them at Veterans Park on Roosevelt Avenue with a 4-inch-by-8-inch brick engraved with their name, branch of service, rank, conflict and period of service.

All engraving will be done in upper case. There is a maximum of three lines with 15 letters/spaces/punctuation marks per line.

Checks in the amount of $75 should be made payable to the Township of North Brunswick and mailed with the name, mailing address, telephone and email to the Veterans Paver Donation Project, c/o the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902.

For more information, call Lou Ann Benson at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The Township of North Brunswick will continue honoring veterans with a secondary street signs at township roads.

Applications for wartime veterans are received throughout the year. The honored veterans must be a past or current resident of North Brunswick.

The requirements can be found at www.northbrunswicknj.gov; on Facebook; or at the Municipal Building at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For more information, contact Lou Ann Benson at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.