Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for Dec. 9)

Playhouse 22 will show last year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” beginning Dec. 11, free via www.playhouse22.org

To make a donation to support East Brunswick’s community theater, visit www.playhouse22.org/make-a-donation

Support the theater by signing up for Amazon Smile and donating a portion of sales to East Brunswick Community Players.

The South River Department of Recreation is holding a Holiday House Decorating Contest.

Judging will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. The deadline to register is Dec. 10.

Visit southrivernj.org/recreation/Recforms/HHD2020.pdf for the registration form and additional information.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is collecting donations of gift cards for parents who need help buying their children presents for the holidays.

To coordinate a toy (new, unwrapped) or gift card donation, call 732-777-1940.

Financial donations can also be made at https://jfsmiddlesex.org/donate-form/

East Brunswick is holding two contests for Most Festive Pet(s) and Most Festive House.

Registrations will be accepted through Dec. 13 and then voting will take place Dec. 14-22. For the pet contest, email pet(s)’ name(s) and photo(s) to recreation@eastbrunswick.org

For the house contest, email your address and photo of the house to recreation@eastbrunswick.org Tag your pet(s) and house photos on Facebook and/or Instagram with the tags #EBWinterPet2020 and #EBWinterHouse2020

A support group for public health employees will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays in December. The open discussion will focus on the importance of nurturing emotional and mental health during COVID-19 and beyond. The groups will share about how the pandemic has impacted emotional health for public health employees, and discuss wellness strategies to manage stress and promote healing. Log into Zoom using Meeting ID 911 7223 6441 with passcode 934178. This program is presented by New Jersey Hope and Healing. For more information, visit www.mhanj.org

Raritan Valley Road Runners, one of the largest running clubs in New Jersey, is accepting applications for a new scholarship program designed to help student runners in cross country or track and field who attend high school or community college in Middlesex and Somerset counties. A one-time award of $1,000 will be made to each of two outstanding athletes enrolling in post-secondary education. The scholarships are not based entirely on speed or competitions won, but rather on strong academics, sportsmanship, citizenship and financial need. The scholarships are funded by individual donations, funds from club-sponsored races and business contributions. Eligible applicants will be graduating from high school in Middlesex or Somerset counties in 2021 or currently attending community college in these counties. They will need to prove acceptance to a full-time (12 credits or more) associate or bachelor’s degree program. They will have a weighted GPA of 2.75 or higher as demonstrated by an unofficial transcript. And they will need to demonstrate passionate participation as a runner in a cross country or track and field in their junior and senior years of high school or while at community college. Participation in extracurricular activities and community involvement will also be considered. For more information, application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, email scholarship@rvrr.org. The deadline to apply is January 31. Scholarships will be awarded in April.

***

East Brunswick Arts Commission and the Recreation Department present the winter version of the East Brunswick Photography Project.

The project is to promote art and photography in and around East Brunswick.

All submissions will be posted on the township website and social media accounts and some pieces will be selected for display in the East Brunswick Community Arts Center.

The winter category is “The Beauty of East Brunswick.” Interpret the theme in any way fit. All entries must be family-friendly.

Email submissions to arts@eastbrunswick.org with “Category” as the subject and include your name and the title of the work(s) in the body of the email.

Participants are limited to three photographs per category. Pictures should be jpeg files.

Entries must be submitted by Dec. 11.

Questions regarding this contest should be directed to arts@eastbrunswick.org.

East Brunswick Recreation, East Brunswick Arts Commission and East Brunswick Education Association are holding a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest.

The Education Association is donating 100 gingerbread house kits to the first 100 participants – first come/first served, one per household. These will be available for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Recreation Office, 334 Dunhams Corner Road, while supplies last.

Families may use their own kit as well for the contest.

Take a picture of the completed gingerbread house and email it to recreation@eastbrunswick.org with “Gingerbread House” as the subject, by Dec. 13. All submissions will be posted on the township website and social media accounts for the public to vote from Dec. 14-22. The house with the most votes will receive a gift basket from the Arts Commission.

A virtual CSI class will be offered by East Brunswick Recreation.

STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) principles relating to forensics and solving crime scenes are explored. The presentation, labs and exercises will cover the following topics: Make a magnifying glass, take and identify and collect fingerprints, create and examine blood splatter patterns, identify an unknown power, chromatography, time-of-death exercises, cast footprints and missing persons.

Current or former law enforcement detectives will be teaching this class.

Open to children in grades 6-12.

Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 26-30 via Zoom.

Cost is $87 per child. Limited to East Brunswick residents only.

To register, visit registration.eastbrunswick.org

The Township of East Brunswick has partnered with CivicReady for all emergency and township notifications.

The CivicReady Mass Notification System is a free communication service available to keep residents, business owners, and the surrounding community informed of critical incidents and community information. The system will be used to issue urgent notifications, critical information, emergency instructions, public safety warnings, and other communications to subscribed users via phone call, text message and/or email.

Beginning Jan. 1, the East Brunswick Police Department will no longer use Nixle for such alerts. All current Nixle subscribers must register with CivicReady to continue receiving Emergency and Township Notifications after Dec. 31.

Registration can be completed at www.eastbrunswick.org/alerts.

Subscribe for text alerts by sending “Join East Brunswick” to 30890.

Sewing for a Cause is raising money for the New Jersey foster care children. Gaylien Thompson, a Sayreville resident, sells hand-sown items on Etsy.com through her shop SewingbyGaylien, such as home decor, children’s quilts, doll dresses, a doll quilt, and Christmas items. She will donate $2 for every order she receives through December. Her goal is to raise $150.

For more information, email quilt23lady@gmail.com.

The Soup for Seniors Winter Soup Drive will be held through Jan. 1 at CareOne East Brunswick, 664 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Donate soup to local seniors in need.

For more information, call 732-653-1178.

Boheme Opera NJ will virtually present its Lecture Performance Series through the Monroe Township Library, sponsored by the Monroe Township Patrons of the Arts in collaboration with the Monroe Township Cultural Arts Commission.

All events in this Zoom-based series are available free to the public via the Monroe Township Library website at www.monroetwplibrary.org/news/boheme-opera-nj-programs/.

“Unique Broadway” will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 9. This features music from “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Trouble in Tahiti,” “Yentl” and more, while headlining five Boheme Opera principal and supporting cast artists: Mezzo-soprano Amy Maude Helfer, baritone William Lee Bryan, rising tenor Errin Brooks, soprano Rachel Cetel and baritone Joseph Lodato.

“Giants of Broadway” will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 16. This features solo and duet selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein plus Lerner and Loewe. Returning to Boheme Opera NJ’s virtual stage are soprano Brynn Terry, soprano Rebecca Shorstein and baritone Charles Schneider.

Boheme Opera NJ Managing Director Sandra Milstein Pucciatti is the pianist for most of these virtual performances. Accompanying Shorstein in her solo selections is New York pianist Keith Chambers. Accompanying the solo performances by Helfer, Bryan and Brooks is the Boheme Opera Orchestra, Joseph Pucciatti conducting.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will hold an interactive program on Zoom, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Presented by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain.

To register, email Doug@dovehs.com

A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

The East Brunswick Public Library is teaming up with business and customer information experts Data Axle for a virtual workshop that showcases Reference Solutions.

Reference Solutions is a business and consumer research database for gathering demographic information, marketing plans, competitive analysis and sales.

Bill Carlson, success manager for Data Axle, will present “Business Expansion” at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The workshop highlights key features, including identifying the ideal geography of potential customers, finding key contacts, researching competitors and more.

They will be held virtually through the Zoom platform, and there are no prerequisites. Free and open to the public.

To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

The East Brunswick Public Library is teaming up with Saint Peter’s University Hospital for “Colon Polyp Screening … Not the Same as Colon Cancer Screening” which will be held at noon on Dec. 18.

This workshop will examine colorectal cancer, the third leading cancer in the world. Dr. Arkady Broder will introduce the audience to the benefits of colon cancer screening and ultimately, prevention. Registration is requested. For more information, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

High school students are invited to enter their substance use prevention messages through their original music as part of the music and song writing competition, “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey,” sponsored by New Jersey Broadcasters and 959.9-FM WRAT.

The competition is designed to challenge New Jersey high school students to create original music and lyrics with powerful peer-to-peer substance use, misuse and prevention messages. Entries are accepted through Feb. 1.

All music genres are welcomed from students interested in sharing their talent and inspiring messages about shouting down drugs and raising up their voices to inspire their peers.

The winner of the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition, as decided by judges and announced at the end of the Prevention Concert, will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985.

Ongoing

The South River Police Department is currently accepting resumes for the position of Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO).

The Class III SLEO will work under the direction of the chief of police. Class III special officers will be assigned to various public schools within the borough where they will perform school safety and security details.

Minimum qualifications:

• Must be a retired police officer who previously served as a duly qualified, fully trained, full time officer in any municipality or county of this state, or as a member of the New Jersey State Police, and must live in New Jersey.

• Must be retired from that agency in good standing, within three years of appointment to this position.

• Must be less than 65 years of age at the time of appointment.

• Must pass a psychological exam.

• Must pass a medical exam and have a Doctor complete Medical Certification.

• Must pass a drug test pursuant to Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Drug Testing Policy.

• Must successfully pass a background investigation.

• Possess a valid New Jersey Driver License.

• Possess a NJ Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification of NJ State Police Academy.

Interested applicants must submit a resume outlining qualifications for this position to Chief Mark E. Tinitigan, South River Police Department, 61 Main St. South River 08882.

Applicants are requested to apply as soon as possible.

The Borough of South River is an equal opportunity employer.

East Brunswick’s first Cornhole Doubles League will play on either Saturday or Sunday mornings.

Sign up as a team or individual.

Everyone is guaranteed one match a week for 8 weeks, with the playoffs the last week.

Teams will play best 2 out of 3 set matches.

Maximum eight teams per day.

Must be 18 or older.

Games will be played indoors at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Participants must follow social distancing and COVID guidelines, and wear masks.

The cost of the 9-week season is $45 for residents or $65 for non-residents.

Register via the Recreation Department’s Online System.

As part of National Crime Prevention Month, the South River Police Department is reminding residents about its home security inspection program. Through this free program, an officer from the department visits a home to identify security weaknesses and areas of concern that would allow potential criminals to make the residence an easy target.

The officer, who has received specific training in this area, then makes recommendations to help remedy these issues and help better protect the home. The goal is to reduce the risk of you and your family becoming a victim of home burglaries and other crimes.

To schedule an appointment for a free home security inspection, contact Ptlmn. Wesley Sanches at 732-254-1150, ext. 107

The Friends of the Jamesburg Public Library are holding their annual membership drive.

The Friends is a non-profit 501c3 that supports the library. Memberships, donations and money raising activities fund various projects, aiding the library in providing children’s programs, necessary equipment and books.

The cost is $10/year. Checks can be made out to Friends of the JPL, Memo line: Membership, and mailed to 229 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg.

For 12 years, MyGOAL has supported individuals with autism and their families.

The East Brunswick Police Department Community Policing/Response Units are supporting MyGOAL.

Make a donation at https://mygoal-inc.snwbll.com/east-brunswick-police…

The new EBesports Club will begin leagues and tournaments later in the month.

The cost is $25 yearly membership for East Brunswick teens, or $35 for non-East Brunswick friends. Club membership runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

Players must have their own gaming equipment.

Parent/guardian permission is required.

Information will be available at www.eastbrunswick.org/esports.

The Monroe Township Police Department has created a new Facebook page to help keep the citizens of Monroe informed.

The new link is at www.facebook.com/MonroePoliceNJ/ @MonroePoliceNJ

For more information on the department, visit www.monroetwppolice.org/

To document the experiences of the community while living through the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Brunswick Public Library has been collecting submissions to a COVID-19 Community Time Capsule.

The time capsule can be viewed online at www.ebpl.org/history

The library is still taking submissions at this time.

The Community Pet Food Bank by New Beginnings Animal Rescue is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with varying hours on Saturdays, on the grounds of Nativity Lutheran Church, 552 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

For more information, visit nbarnj.org

The Jamesburg Public Library will hold its board meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

These meetings are open to the public, and will take place on Zoom for the remainder of the year.

Visit jamesburglibrary.org or www.facebook.com/JamesburgLibrary/ for further information.

Each meeting will have a different Zoom link and passcode

The East Brunswick Department of Recreation is offering First Tee Golf Lessons.

There is no prior golf experience needed.

Clubs will be provided to those who don’t have them for use during the sessions and have requested clubs during the registration process. Students with their own clubs should bring to each class.

Due to COVID restrictions, the limit is eight children per session.

Programs include Ultimate Frisbee for grades 5 – 12; Youth Track for K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 grades; Youth Cross Country, grades 1-8; Web Development/Joomla, grades 8-12; Youth Golf Lessons, ages 8-10; drive in movies and concerts.

For more information, visit eastbrunswick.org/recreation

To showcase emerging artists in the area, the East Brunswick Public Library held the Grownup Summer 2020 Art Challenge.

The result is an online gallery, sharing the work of area residents.

It is available online for viewing at ilove.ebpl.org/art-challenge.

The East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services Department is collecting non-perishable food, cash and gift cards for distribution to Aldersgate Community Outreach Center.

Drop off food in the back of the box truck parked in the parking lot, 334 Dunhams Corner Road; the door is kept down so lift it to put donations inside.

Or, drop cash/check/gift cards in an envelope and put in the drop box next to the front door to the Recreation Department.

The South River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of school crossing guard (part-time/substitute).

School crossing guards work under the direction of the police department and are responsible for the safe crossing of school children and other pedestrians at designated crossing areas within the Borough of South River.

Minimum qualifications:

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED equivalent

• Must be a United States citizen

• Must be a resident of New Jersey

• Must be of sound body and of good health with vision and hearing adequate to perform essential job functions

• Must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license

• Must be of good moral character and not be convicted of any criminal offense

Applications can be obtained from and returned to South River Municipal Offices, 48 Washington St., South River.

Raritan Valley YMCA in East Brunswick is offering a new hybrid learning club, a wraparound school age program to roll over from summer camp to a full-day learning experience that combines virtual learning with outdoor activities.

Students can bring their virtual learning devices. Credentialed staff will aid in classwork and homework during the day.

The afternoon portion will run similar to Camp Yomeca. Activities will include arts and crafts, tennis, basketball and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) along with an afternoon snack. Swimming will be included in September, weather-permitting.

For the session schedule and rates, and to register, visit https://raritanvalleyymca.org/member-connection#/programs/22527368/hybrid-learning-club/

East Brunswick VFW Post 133 will host takeout dinners on Friday nights.

In addition, the outside seating for the bar area has new hours: 3-10 p.m. weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. weekends.

For more information, call 732-254-8864 or 732-254-9674.

The East Brunswick Jewish Center is providing minyanim twice every day, services on Shabbat and holidays, adult education classes and Lunch and Learn with the Rabbi.

Membership welcome but not necessary.

Visit www.ebjc.org/online-events for more information.

Raritan Valley YMCA is encouraging residents to #StayWithUs during this time, in particular by visiting the Y’s Facebook page for virtual events, programs and classes.

Adult programs include group fitness classes provided by Y360, Les Mills and from Y instructors. Programs and classes will be updated on a week-to-week basis. The ZOOM app is required; email lramos@raritanvalleyymca.org for log-in details.

The Facebook page also features live story time and creative arts with Ms. Preeti and Ms. Brenda.

Details Camp Yomeca day camp are available on the website. Online registration is open.

For more information, visit raritanvalleyymca.org.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.