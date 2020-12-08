Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Dec. 9)

The Sayreville Public Library will offer the following programs in December:

– Free ESL classes will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Literacy New Jersey. The December sessions will meet through Dec. 15.

For more information or to register, visit www.literacynj.org or email lsergeant@literacynj.org or call 732-906-5456. – Virtual Stitchers and Knitters Anonymous will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, and on the second Thursday of every month. Pick up new tips from fellow craft addicts at this low-key club for folks who know the basics, but want to take their addiction to a whole new level. Have supplies and current craft project ready. For more information, call Aziza at 732-727-0212. – A movement and restoration-based yoga practice will be held virtually via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 14, 21 and 28. Join Stephanie Barrios-Cullins for a series of three classes offering restorative yoga. Register at www.sayrevillelibrary.org Participants need a webcam to participate. – An adult craft class will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Learn how to craft a delicate quilled paper snowflake ornament. Materials will be supplied after registration for curbside pickup. Register at www.sayrevillelibrary.org

Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center is asking supporters to help continue its mission – through Dec. 31 donations will be doubled by an anonymous donor, up to $25,000.

To donate, visit www.sammyshope.org and click “Donate” at the top of the page; all donations are dedicated 100% to the operation of the center.

Sammy’s Hope is located at 1400 Main St., Sayreville, giving homeless dogs and cats care, medical attention and specialized training to help prepare them for foster and forever homes. The center can house, support and care for up to 12 dogs and 24 cats at any one time.

Follow Sammy’s Hope on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sammys.hope.rescue.

Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is collecting donations of gift cards for parents who need help buying their children presents for the holidays. To coordinate a toy (new, unwrapped) or gift card donation, call 732-777-1940. Financial donations can also be made at https://jfsmiddlesex.org/donate-form/

A support group for public health employees will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays in December. The open discussion will focus on the importance of nurturing emotional and mental health during COVID-19 and beyond. The groups will share about how the pandemic has impacted emotional health for public health employees, and discuss wellness strategies to manage stress and promote healing. Log into Zoom using Meeting ID 911 7223 6441 with passcode 934178. This program is presented by New Jersey Hope and Healing. For more information, visit www.mhanj.org

Raritan Valley Road Runners, one of the largest running clubs in New Jersey, is accepting applications for a new scholarship program designed to help student runners in cross country or track and field who attend high school or community college in Middlesex and Somerset counties. A one-time award of $1,000 will be made to each of two outstanding athletes enrolling in post-secondary education. The scholarships are not based entirely on speed or competitions won, but rather on strong academics, sportsmanship, citizenship and financial need. The scholarships are funded by individual donations, funds from club-sponsored races and business contributions. Eligible applicants will be graduating from high school in Middlesex or Somerset counties in 2021 or currently attending community college in these counties. They will need to prove acceptance to a full-time (12 credits or more) associate or bachelor’s degree program. They will have a weighted GPA of 2.75 or higher as demonstrated by an unofficial transcript. And they will need to demonstrate passionate participation as a runner in a cross country or track and field in their junior and senior years of high school or while at community college. Participation in extracurricular activities and community involvement will also be considered. For more information, application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, email scholarship@rvrr.org. The deadline to apply is January 31. Scholarships will be awarded in April.

***

Sewing for a Cause is raising money for the New Jersey foster care children. Gaylien Thompson, a Sayreville resident, sells hand-sown items on Etsy.com through her shop SewingbyGaylien, such as home decor, children’s quilts, doll dresses, a doll quilt, and Christmas items. She will donate $2 for every order she receives through December. Her goal is to raise $150.

For more information, email quilt23lady@gmail.com.

The Old Bridge Township Public School District provides special education and related services to disabled children/students ages 3-21 who are in need of special education.

If you reside within the district or have a child attending a non-public school in Old Bridge and suspect your child may be disabled due to physical, sensory, emotional, communication, cognitive or social difficulties, call the Office of Special Services.

For children 3-5 years old, pre-school disabled means an identified disabling condition and or measurable developmental impairment that requires special education and related services.

For additional information, call your neighborhood school and ask for the Child Study Team or call the Office of Special Services at 732-360-4461.

The Old Bridge Business Alliance has joined the Old Bridge Chamber of Commerce for the Old Bridge Online Giving Event: A Donation to Toys for Tots, through Dec. 18.

To donate, visit www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=SURNZKX8DEQBL or drop off an unwrapped toy at Quality Chevy, 1292 Route 9, Old Bridge.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey will hold an interactive program on Zoom, “Getting Through the Holidays Without Someone You Love,” at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

Presented by Doug Skerbetz, chaplain.

To register, email Doug@dovehs.com

A link will be emailed prior to the call with instructions on how to access the presentation.

High school students are invited to enter their substance use prevention messages through their original music as part of the music and song writing competition, “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey,” sponsored by New Jersey Broadcasters and 959.9-FM WRAT. The competition is designed to challenge New Jersey high school students to create original music and lyrics with powerful peer-to-peer substance use, misuse and prevention messages. Entries are accepted through Feb. 1. All music genres are welcomed from students interested in sharing their talent and inspiring messages about shouting down drugs and raising up their voices to inspire their peers. The winner of the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition, as decided by judges and announced at the end of the Prevention Concert, will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. For rules and information on how to enter, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985.

“The Year of 2020” photography contest is being held by The Friends of the Sayreville Public Library. This contest is open to residents of Sayreville older than age 12 who hold a valid Sayreville Library Card. Photographs must be relevant to the theme: The year of 2020 in Sayreville or the State of New Jersey. It can be pandemic related or capture Sayreville’s and/or New Jersey’s landscape, people, food, nature or wildlife. Must be appropriate subject matter.

All submissions must be printed in black and white, but may be any size. Digitally altered

pictures will not be considered. The photo can be framed or mounted on mat, foam or gator board, for display and judging only – the frame will be returned after the contest.

Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Submission of the photo and entry form is a testament to usage rights. If the photo includes people, the photographer is responsible for obtaining releases from those pictured. Limit five submissions per person. Submissions may be dropped off at the Sayreville Public Library, 1050 Washington Road, Parlin. Each photo must be accompanied by a completed entry form (available at the Circulation Desk) or online at the Sayreville Public Library site. Entries must be received by Feb. 28 to be eligible. Photos will be on display beginning March 1. Along with three anonymous judges, the public will be allowed to vote on the submissions until March 30. Entries will be judged on the basis of creativity, quality and effectiveness in conveying the subject. All contest decisions are final. Entries that fail to comply with the rules will be disqualified and the submission will be returned. Judges will select a first, second, and third place photo, as well as at least one honorable mention. The first place winner will receive a $100 gift card, the second place winner will receive a $50 gift card, and the third place winner will receive a $25 gift card. Honorable mention winners will receive a certificate of appreciation. Winners will be contacted by April 1. The winning submissions will remain on display in the Sayreville Public Library. For the entry form and contest rules, visit www.sayrevillelibrary.org/ or https://sayrevillefriends.wixsite.com/sayrevillefriends

***

Ongoing

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support. Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

The Sayreville War Memorial High School 2020 Hall of Fame Annual Awards Banquet is rescheduled again for 6 p.m. April 24, 2021, at the VFW Hall on Jernee Mill Road. The honorees are: Chris Beagan, Class of 1990, three-time state championship coach, GMC Coach of the Year

Steven Casano, Class of 1985, founding executive director of NeuroSearch; Sayreville Little League coach, sponsorship coordinator and board member

William D’Amico, Class of 1973, distinguished military career; three special operations commanding officer tours of duty; post-military career in corporate medical device, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing industries

The late Matthew Lynch, Class of 1985, president of Friends Of Children’s Hospital in Warsaw, Poland; honored by U.S. ambassador to Poland for 20 years of service

Farrah Reilly, Class of 1994, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author under the pen name Emma Chase; books translated into more than 20 languagesTickets are $50 for adults or $30 for children, with a choice of meals.All reservations received to date for tickets and program ads will be honored.New ad book and ticket requests will be mailed in March.For more information, contact Elaine Kubacz at 732-727-0192 or epkubacz@verizon.net.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Old Bridge High School is seeking active duty or reservist military personnel who are alumni for the Military Wall of Honor expected to be established this year.

The wall is meant to commemorate graduates who have given their lives to honor their country and shine a light on the importance of veterans within the Old Bridge community.

Residents are urged to assist with the project by spreading the word of the proposed military wall. The high school is looking for graduates from 1995 through the present.

To submit information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSev1sK7AIQ6KvNb2iqUz6l7UgFmPBJXBpMbkAR2IuRwkUeVQQ/viewform or contact Guy Lassen at glassen@obps.org.