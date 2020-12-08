CubeSmart East Brunswick celebrates grand opening as part of major redevelopment project

The new CubeSmart East Brunswick location is now open, to include approximately 1,100 units with 130,000 square feet of storage space at the former Kmart property at 645 Route 18.PHOTO COURTESY OF TFE PROPERTIES

The new CubeSmart East Brunswick location is now open, to include approximately 1,100 units with 130,000 square feet of storage space.

The new facility, to be professionally managed by CubeSmart, has been developed by TFE Properties as part of their Junction Pointe project at the site of the former East Brunswick Kmart, 645 Route 18. The new retail center, named for its central location and visibility from multiple major roads, includes the 150,000-square-foot original Kmart building as well as multiple pad sites.

TFE Properties acquired the White Castle and Investors Bank at the site shortly after their initial purchase of the main building, and they have recently broken ground on a Xfinity Store by Comcast at the location as well.

The front retail space at Junction Pointe will include approximately 85,000 square feet, with 52,000 square feet still available. A Crunch Gym at the site will be opening by the end of the year or early in 2021. The site is also home to The Clothing Center, which has been in the community for 30 years and was relocated to a more state-of-the-art store.

For more information about TFE Properties, contact Julia Coppock at 609-944-4010 or jcoppock@hotelsunlimited.com.

To rent storage units at CubeSmart East Brunswick, call 732-387-8205.

Prospective tenants and brokers interested in available retail space at Junction Pointe can contact Darrin S. Hiban at 908-501-5305 or njretailbroker@aol.com or Danielle V. Sobol at 732-778-1634 or dsobol.tristate@gmail.com.