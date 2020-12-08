Has ‘The Love Boat’ set sail from MeTV?

Question: A few months ago, TV Guide Magazine had a nice article about uplifting shows to consider watching in these hard times. The top mention was The Love Boat. I’ve been watching it for years on MeTV every Sunday night at 6 p.m. This week it’s not there, and when I speak into my remote, it says no results found. Is this another show that has gone away? —Marianne

Matt Roush: Vintage syndicated shows have a way of falling on and off the schedule, but The Love Boat sails on, eternally. Just not during holiday season. While the “A Very Merry MeTV” stunt continues through November and December, The Love Boat will be bumped from most Sundays for classic-TV holiday specials — although a Christmas-themed Love Boat episode aired on Nov. 29. The show returns to its regular time period in January.

Question: Would you know when The Rookie is due to premiere? I’ve seen ABC shows listed but not The Rookie. —Jharts

Matt Roush: ABC just set The Rookie‘s premiere date for Sunday, Jan. 3. Along with several other networks, ABC has been slow to announce its specific plans and dates for returning scripted series in 2021. I’d expect we’ll hear more about premiere dates over the next few weeks, during these challenging time for everyone in the business.

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to: tvinsider.com