Pennyworth Season Two Premiere

PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF EPIX

By Rick Gables

EPIX will premiere season two of Pennyworth on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This drama series is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960s London. New characters this season include Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda), a young scientist, and Melanie Troy (Jessica de Gouw), a military orphan who became a woman of the world far too young. Season 2 will also introduce new series regulars James Purefoy, Edward Hog, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater.

Hallmark continues the holiday spirit on Sunday, Dec. 13, with two new original movies. First up is Christmas Comes Twice airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Emily (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Michael Xavier) who got away years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before … giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present. Then, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries airs Unlocking Christmas. When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Taylor Cole) and Kevin (Steve Lund) embark on a romantic Christmas adventure they will never forget.

The heart-warming holiday event series The Christmas Caroler Challenge returns to The CW on Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the three-episode two hour-long Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas caroling groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. Each group will be judged by three celebrity judges.

Then Dogs of the Year returns to The CW with an all new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Airing Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, this special counts down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.