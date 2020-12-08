Ruth Louise (Davis) Morewood, 97

×

Ruth Louise (Davis) Morewood, age 97, formerly of Pennington, NJ, died at Attleboro Retirement and Nursing Center, Langhorne, PA on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Born in Newton, NJ, October 27, 1923, Ruth graduated from Newark State Teacher’s College with a degree in Elementary Education. Ruth began a teaching career in Montclair NJ, and after marriage became a full time homemaker. Ruth devoted herself to raising three children and looked beyond her family and extended family, to help others.

Being a two-time breast cancer survivor in the 60’s led her to head up the NJ Cancer Survivor Group. She was an avid member of the League of Women’s Voters, staunch supporter of the Salvation Army, Project Freedom, and the Trenton Soup Kitchen. An Elder in the Pennington Presbyterian Church, Ruth headed up many church committees, including the Church Restoration Project, and enjoyed playing in the Church bell choir. After “retiring” to Attleboro, Ruth was Association President, and led numerous committees – welcoming, flea market, and craft group. During spare moments Ruth would indulge her sewing passion and tailor resident’s garments. Ever kind and thoughtful, Ruth often expressed how blessed she was with family and friends.

Daughter of the late Harold and Madeleine Davis, sister of the late Robert Davis, Marjorie Davis, and Douglas Davis, Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, William H. Morewood.

Ruth is survived by her three children, John Morewood (Patti) of CA; Sharon Schley of NJ; Kristina Schvejda (Dennis) of NJ; and two grandsons, Brad Agius (Kristin) of ME; Stephen Agius (Erin) of VT; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, residing in the United States and Canada.

A 3:00 Internment Service, Friday, December 11 will be held at the Pennington Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nancy Mikoski officiating.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a future date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington.

Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.