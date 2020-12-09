Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick invites residents to menorah lightings

The Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick will be hosting several Chanukah events.

The lighting of the giant menorah will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in front of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick, 1 Riva Ave., North Brunswick. Enjoy warm latkes, donuts and chocolate gelt.

Then, a grand Hanukkah celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Shoppes of North Brunswick, 522 Shoppes Blvd., North Brunswick. A menorah will be carved out of ice, with all eight kindles kindled.

There will be prizes, treats and live music by the Baker Brothers.

For more information, call the Chabad Jewish Center of South Brunswick

at 732-398-9492.