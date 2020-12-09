COVID cases in South Brunswick surge 45% over previous week

The South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management issues a weekly report on positive COVID-19 cases in the community. This report is compiled from data received from the Middlesex County Department of Health and the NJ State Department of Health. It offers a snapshot of case activity over the past week and includes a graph to show the trends over the past nine months.

The township’s positive cases over the past week were the third highest in the town’s history, surpassed only by two weeks in April, at the height of the first surge, according to information provided on Dec. 8. Statistics reveal that COVID cases remain consistent across the board, with ages ranging from less than 1 to 89 years old.

No single demographic group appears to be a focal point, according to the statement.

In addition, the total number of COVID related hospitalizations statewide indicates that the pandemic continues to spread throughout the state. All residents are urged to redouble their efforts to maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly, and wear cloth face masks to reduce the spread of the disease, according to the statement.

STATISTICS:

This past week, South Brunswick officials were notified of 74 new cases of residents testing positive. This number represents a 45% increase in new cases than were reported last week, and is the third largest number of new cases reported in a single week in town over the course of the pandemic, according to the statement.

In addition, 20 cases were reported from previous weeks.

South Brunswick currently has 959 total cases of residents who have tested positive since March.

Statewide, 3,481 people are hospitalized due to COVID as of Dec. 8, representing a 17% increase. Middlesex County saw its numbers increase to 33,834 total cases, according to the statement.

COMMUNITY:

The South Brunswick Public Library has taken a step back in its phased reopening to ensure the safety of the public and staff. Browse-and-Go hours have ended. Customers can order reading materials, audiobooks, DVDs and other items seven days a week for contact free pickup at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

For pickup details, hours and information on how to request items, visit www.sbpl.info/sbpl-contact-free-pickup/

For an overview of all available library services, including virtual programming, visit www.sbpl.info/services-update/

SCHOOLS:

South Brunswick Township public schools are currently in virtual learning mode, with no students or teachers in the buildings until at least January. The status of South Brunswick schools remains fluid, with decisions made based on the best and most recent available data, guidance from government organizations, and a comprehensive review of school district capabilities, according to the statement.

TRAVEL ADVISORY LIST:

New Jersey strongly discourages all non-essential interstate travel at this time.

Travelers and residents returning from any U.S. state or territory beyond the immediate region (New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware) should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging following recommendations from the CDC:

If travel is unavoidable, travelers should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) 1-3 days before the trip and again 3-5 days after the trip.

If travelers test positive, they should self-isolate for at least 10 days and should postpone travel during that time.

If travelers test negative, they should quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.

If testing is not available (or if the results are delayed), travelers should quarantine for 10 days after travel.

The advisory is no longer specific to certain states. Because of the rising number of case counts across all states, there is an increased risk of spread of COVID-19 upon return from any travel.

UPDATED STATE GUIDELINES:

Indoor entertainment centers where a performance is viewed or given, including a movie theater, performing arts center, and other concert venues, may host a performance in an adjacent outdoor area with a maximum capacity equivalent to the facility’s indoor capacity.

Indoor sports practices and competitions, including group, competitive and/or organized sporting activities for youth and adults, are prohibited until Jan. 2, 2021. This prohibition will not impact collegiate and professional sporting activities.

Private fitness classes, lessons, and trainings at gyms, studios and similar locations are permitted to continue.

For other adult and youth sports occurring outdoors, the number of individuals necessary for a game or practice can exceed the 25-person limit, but only if no individuals who are not necessary for the event, such as spectators, are present.

RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS

Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people

Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people. Outdoor gatherings continue to be subject to strict social distancing restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks whenever it is not possible to social distance. Exceptions are made for religious services or celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances, judicial and legislative proceedings.

Outdoor dining will not be affected

Indoor meetings of addiction groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, are not limited to 10 individuals, but will instead be limited to 25% of the capacity of the room in which they take place, up to a maximum of 150 individuals.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEARBY:

There is an increasing demand for testing. To find nearby places to get tested, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing#test-sites

Middlesex County Health Department offers free COVID testing. For an appointment, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/PSH/Pages/COVID-19–Testing.aspx