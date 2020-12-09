East Windsor Council seeks volunteers to serve on various boards

A few good men and women to serve on East Windsor Township’s advisory boards and committees – no experience necessary.

That’s what the East Windsor Township Council is seeking as it fills vacancies on its 11 advisory boards and committees – from the Planning Board to the Clean Communities Advisory Committee.

The mayor and Township Council make appointments to the advisory boards and committees at the January reorganization meeting. Appointments are also made during the year, as vacancies occur.

“We encourage residents to become a contributing part of their government by volunteering to serve on a township board or committee,” Mayor Janice S. Mironov said. “Our government operates best when volunteers offer input and advice on our operations and projects. Public participation provides mutual benefits for residents and elected officials.”

Hopefully, that public participation will stimulate residents to have a greater interest in – and understanding of – the role of local government, she said.

Residents may volunteer to serve on the Commission on Aging, which advises Township Council on the development, coordination and implementation of programs and services that are available to the township’s senior citizens.

The Clean Communities Advisory Committee is responsible for planning activities for the litter cleanup program.

The Economic Development Committee offers input to the council and the Planning Board on how to promote economic and industrial development.

At Environmental Commission meetings, members advise the governing body on the use of open space, water resource management, soil control, noise control, recycling, air quality and other environmental concerns.

The Health Advisory Board advises the municipal manager on public health-related issues.

The Recreation Commission suggests recreational plans, programs and activities that meet the township’s recreational needs to Township Council and the director of the Recreation Department.

The East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse focuses on preparing and recommending intervention and educational programs in an effort to combat drug and alcohol abuse.

The Planning Board reviews applications for residential and commercial development. It also reviews and adopts the township’s Master Plan, and also reviews zoning ordinance changes for Township Council.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment hears and decides appeals for variances from the zoning ordinance and reviews such applications for development.

While most of the committees’ names are descriptive of their mission, some are not.

The Local Assistance Board provides policy direction to the welfare director in dealing with public assistance.

Residents who are interested in volunteering can get an application from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website at www.east-windsor.nj.us.

They can also send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to Mayor Janice S. Mironov and East Windsor Township Council, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor, NJ 08520. It may be faxed to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or for more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238 or ext. 240.