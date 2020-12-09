Edison reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, township loses four more residents

EDISON – Edison officials reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of cases to 3,750, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management on Dec. 8.

The age range of the new COVID-19 cases are from 6-86. The township has lost four more residents to COVID-19, which bring the total lost to 253 residents, according to Middlesex County.

Mayor Thomas Lankey, the Municipal Council and the Edison Recreation Department have canceled annual holiday events due to the limited amount of people allowed outdoors.

The Recreation Department is holding its 12th annual Holiday House Decorating Contest. Photos of decorated homes can be emailed to ACesareo@edisonnj.org by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The Edison Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Unit is hosting Cops For Tots to give hope during the holiday season by donating unwrapped toys for children ages 3-14 in need. For more information contact 732-248-6462 or email COP@EdisonPD.org.

The Township Council has returned back to virtual meetings in December. The next council meeting is Dec. 7.

Well Care, TCCM will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing for people with or without symptoms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11 at Lake Papaianni, 100 Municipal Boulevard. Appointment is preferred. For more information visit edisonnj.org.

Menlo Park Mall and all indoor malls reopened on June 29. For more information visit https://www.simon.com/mall/menlo-park-mall.

The Edison Public main library at 340 Plainfield Ave., reopened on July 13. Patrons must wear face masks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced public libraries are allowed to reopen on July 2 with 25% capacity.

The reopening of the north branch library at 777 Grove Ave. began on July 27 and the Clara Barton branch at 141 Hoover Ave. followed. Hours vary at each site. For more information contact edisondirector@lmxac.org.

The Edison Public Library has launched a COVID memory project. Residents are welcome to share their experiences during the coronavirus through a questionnaire and any images and videos documenting experiences. All items submitted will be reviewed for the library’s archive. For more information visit edisonpubliclibrary.net/covidMemory.shtml.

Lankey issued an executive order ahead of the reopening of outdoor dining on June 15. The executive order, which will run through Dec. 31, allows restaurants and food establishments to eliminate up to 20% of their existing onsite parking to accommodate tables for consumption of food and beverages. Hours of operation for outdoor dining will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the township reserves the right to review and revoke approval of applications. The fee for application permits have been waived. For more information visit edisonnj.org.

Indoor dining at 25% capacity began on Sept. 4. On Nov. 9, the state imposed new restrictions on all bars and restaurants to close indoor dining by 10 p.m. This does not affect outdoor dining or takeout.

Indoor gatherings have been capped at 10. On Dec. 7, outdoor gatherings including sports, concerts, parades and holiday events will be reduced to 25.

The township has resumed the collection of cardboard from outside of the recycling container on regular recycling days.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.