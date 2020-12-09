How to find food assistance in South Brunswick

1 / 2 The Kendall Park Volunteer Fire Company and the South Brunswick Home Depot are collecting items to support the South Brunswick Food Pantry; donations will be collected at both locations through Dec. 18.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP 2 / 2 Members of South Brunswick PBA Local 166 recently donated groceries to the South Brunswick Food Pantry.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP ❮ ❯

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The community of South Brunswick is coming together to help those in need of food assistance, especially during the holidays.

Members of South Brunswick PBA Local 166 recently donated groceries to the South Brunswick Food Pantry to help the community during this difficult time of year, according to information provided by the township.

Kendall Park Volunteer Fire Company and the South Brunswick Home Depot teamed up to collect non-perishable food items to donate to South Brunswick Social Services, which operates the township’s food pantry.

Beginning on Nov. 18, the food drive will continue through Dec. 18. Drop off food donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the designated boxes located at the fire station at 125 New Road, Kendall Park section of South Brunswick; or Home Depot, 4095 Route 1, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

South Brunswick Social Services, in cooperation with the South Brunswick Office of Emergency Management, is keeping the food pantry up and running. The demand for the food pantry has grown tremendously and any assistance is appreciated, according to the statement.

The food pantry is currently most in need of monetary donations and gift cards.

Monetary donations may be made by visiting https://register.capturepoint.com/reg/donation_detail.cfm?s=IuxMAfrQx8s=&organization_id=154&product_id=9222&season_id=12474&source=donation

Gift cards may be sent to South Brunswick Social Services, P.O. Box 190, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

For those in need, visit www.southbrunswicknj.gov/food-pantry for information on how to register and pick up food. Residents in need may also contact Social Services by emailing jwert@sbtnj.net

In addition, Dayalbagh Radhasoami Satsang Association of North America – New York Branch will hold a drive-through food donation from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at 617 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction.

The association will provide a bag with assorted items such as canned vegetables, canned fruits, rice, quinoa, cereal, peanut butter, juice, soups, jelly spread, oatmeal, etc.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend.

Registration is required by Dec. 15 by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSel0Dr1Odl3zqGXAdxMafZN4m0u5bWJjtGKcAfCfP_qK_JwzA/viewform

Face masks must be worn while picking up food.