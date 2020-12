Lunchtime Gallery Series to focus on works of David Hockney

Octogenarian David Hockney, pictured, continues to create exciting art that incorporates cutting-edge technology into his multimedia work.PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST WINDSOR ARTS COUNCIL

Octogenarian David Hockney, pictured, continues to create exciting art that incorporates cutting-edge technology into his multimedia work.

Anna Dombrowski, docent at the Princeton University Art Museum, will discuss a new work that features imagery of his evolving practice from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 9 as part of the museum’s Lunchtime Gallery Series.

To sign up, visitย https://westwindsorarts.org/event/lunchtime-gallery-series-with-princeton-university-art-museum-2020-11-11-2020-12-09/