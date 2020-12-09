Metuchen reports a post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases

METUCHEN – The borough is observing a post-Thanksgiving spike of new coronavirus cases, Mayor Jonathan Busch said on Dec. 8.

“Today, we have 15 new cases, which is six more than our worst day ever,” the mayor said in a social media post. “There are already 55 cases in December, which number represents more than 16% of our total cases and we are barely a week in.”

As of Dec. 8, the borough has a total of 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The borough has lost three residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

“We all love spending holidays with friends and family, but the decisions we make have real consequences for our public health,” Busch said. “We must do better.”

For more information visit www.metuchennj.org. For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.