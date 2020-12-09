Old Bridge new COVID-19 cases remain high, Santa Claus is visiting with the help of township fire districts on Dec. 19

×

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge officials reported 294 new positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 2,688, according to Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry in his coronavirus report on Dec. 9

The seven-day period is from Dec 2-8. The township has lost two more residents to COVID-19, which bring the number of residents lost to 89, according to Middlesex County.

Officials have provided updated charts of the cases, including cases in long-term care facilities and cases in each ward on the township’s website.

Henry said the township is one of five coronavirus hotspots in Middlesex County on Nov. 10. He said they are working closely with state and county officials to address the concerns.

The township and the Old Bridge Board of Education sponsored a pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 testing on three days. More than 1,100 COVID-19 tests were administered from Nov. 22-24. Testing will continue twice a week through December to combat the increasing COVID-19 cases and potential risks of holiday gatherings. Next testing dates are 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12. The testing will be rain or shine in the Old Bridge High School parking lot, 4209 County Road 516.

Th next appliance pick up is Dec. 14. Anyone wishing to participated must schedule a pickup by 2 p.m. on Dec. 11. Visit oldbridge.com/recycling or call 732-721-5600 ext. 6107 for more information.

Santa’s Mailbox has arrived at the Municipal Complex. Residents can drop letters off by Dec. 15. Santa Claus is coming to Old Bridge Township Fire District No. 2 on Dec. 19 with the help from the Cheesequake Volunteer Fire Company. Santa plans to begin his tour at 9 a.m.

In an effort to support and assist local businesses, the township has established a Business Advisory Committee led by the township’s Office of Economic Development, which will work directly with the township’s business community.

Indoor dining at 25% capacity began on Sept. 4. On Nov. 9, the state imposed new restrictions on all bars and restaurants to close indoor dining by 10 p.m. This does not affect outdoor dining or takeout.

Indoor limits are capped at 10. Outdoor gatherings including sports, concerts, parades and holiday events have a maximum of 25.

The Old Bridge Township Animal Shelter reopened to the public by appointment only on Aug. 3. Appointment times are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. seven days a week. Masks will be required during appointments. To make an appointment call 732-721-5600 ext. 6300.

Curbside pickup at the Old Bridge Public Library began on June 23. Public book drops at Central Branch and the Laurence Harbor Branch are open. The Central Branch at One Old Bridge Plaza has suspended browsing appointments at this time. For more information visit oldbridgelibrary.org.

The Old Bridge Township Office of Emergency Management is still looking for supplies to support township police, fire and first aid including N95 masks, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Anyone able to donate supplies can call OEM Deputy Coordinator Mike Petschauer at 848-565-1324 or email mpetschauer@oldbridge.com.

The Old Bridge Food Bank is seeking donations. Officials said along with food items, toiletry items are also needed. Two bins are set up outside at 1 Old Bridge Plaza for non-perishable food donations for collections on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations in the form of checks can be mailed to Old Bridge Food Bank, 1 Old Bridge Food Bank.

For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Old Bridge, visit oldbridge.com/COVID and its social media pages.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.