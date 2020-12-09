Those in need of food can receive assistance on Dec. 19

The Dayalbagh Radhasoami Satsang Association of North America – New York Branch 617 will offer drive-through holiday food pantry assistance from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at 617 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction.

The association will be providing a food bag with assorted items such as canned vegetables, canned fruits, rice, quinoa, cereal, peanut butter, juice, soup, jelly and oatmeal.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend.

Registration is required by Dec. 15 by visiting https://forms.gle/Gb9qgFkZqUFMFhzRA<https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fforms.gle%2fGb9qgFkZqUFMFhzRA&c=E,1,JJi-1wh9pDrEXKqoPWv2st3LLTst8s-01Xl8ttZJ_VwYMvEdcKQRSNTVLGj5VyCnsjCtCU-waI6D-F5x54iG8lPpgClFdMFbDi-sNneekRtiQ8pQ_IK26ahOew,,&typo=1>

Face masks must be worn while picking up food.