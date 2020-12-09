Trinity Hall trustees announce new head of school

×

The Trinity Hall Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Mary Kate Blaine as the second head of school, effective July 1.

Blaine was hired after a national search and will succeed Mary R. Mahon Sciarrillo, the founding head of school, who will retire after the current school year, according to a press release.

Trinity Hall, which is based in Tinton Falls, is an independent all-girls school that educates young women in the Catholic tradition, according to the press release.

“As the founding head, my future will always include Trinity Hall. I have been blessed to be part of Trinity Hall’s early chapters and look forward to enjoying the next chapter of my life in retirement,” Sciarrillo was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Trinity Hall is poised to enter its next stage of growth and I share the community’s excitement in continuing to build on our strong foundation under Ms. Blaine’s leadership,” she said.

Blaine has served as the principal at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, an all-girls Catholic high school in Washington, D.C., since 2013.

She previously held the role of Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of New York, according to the press release.

Blaine began her career in education as a social studies teacher at the Notre Dame School of Manhattan, an all-girls Catholic high school in New York City, where she later served as social studies department chair and director of curriculum development.

“Ms. Blaine’s proven commitment to all girls’ education and her experience as an educator, administrator and leader allow her to truly understand Trinity Hall’s mission and vision, and our hopes and dreams for our future,” Board of Trustees Chairwoman Victoria Gmelich wrote in a letter to the Trinity Hall community.

“It is an honor to accept the privilege of serving as Trinity Hall’s next head of school and to continue to build on the school’s remarkable foundation of faith and learning, and supporting young women who will become leaders the world needs,” Blaine was quoted as saying in the press release.

“I promise faith and good humor, enthusiasm, hard work, and I know together we will work to ensure the limitless potential of Trinity Hall for generations to come,” she said.

The search for Trinity Hall’s second head of school was conducted over 16 months with the support of Wickenden Associates, a national education-focused executive search firm.

The effort was led by Board of Trustees Vice Chairwoman and Head of School Search Committee Chairwoman Miriam Tort.

During the fall, finalists for the position visited the school’s campus and were interviewed by faculty members, staff members, trustees, parents and students, according to the press release.