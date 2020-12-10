Sayreville schools continue hybrid schedule through end of month

SAYREVILLE – Students in the Sayreville School District are scheduled to continue receiving a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction for the remainder of December.

During the 2020-21 school year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Sayreville students have been receiving their education in a hybrid model that consists of in-person instruction and remote instruction. Two cohorts of students have been attending school on alternating days.

Some students have only been receiving remote instruction if their parents selected that option at the beginning of the school year.

The hybrid model was implemented in November after students in Sayreville began the school year receiving fully remote instruction.

In a notice from Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe that was released on Dec. 7, the superintendent stated the district would continue combining in-person and remote instruction during the month.

According to Labbe, pupils in kindergarten through fifth grade are in phase 2b of the district’s plan where the cohorts receive in-person instruction on two days (Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays) and remote instruction on three days. Students at the Sayreville Middle School (SMS) and Sayreville War Memorial High School (SWMHS) – sixth to 12th grade – are in phase 2a where the cohorts receive one day of in-person instruction (Tuesdays or Thursdays) and the remaining four days are remote.

Beginning Dec. 8, Labbe said the middle school and high school cohorts would be able to participate together for in-person instruction, providing them with two days of in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He explained that this was because of a limited number of students attending the middle school and high school in a single cohort each week and the district sought to provide in-person instruction at least two days a week for all students.

“We will continue to allow this until a time in which doing so increases class sizes above 15, which is what the New Jersey Department of Health recognizes as above reduced capacity for a standard sized classroom,” he said.

Pre-kindergarten and students in self-contained classes will receive in-person instruction during all five days of the week, according to the superintendent.