Freehold Borough school board sets March 1 for students’ return to buildings

FREEHOLD – Administrators in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District have scheduled their facilities to physically reopen to students in March.

During a meeting on Feb. 1, the Board of Education designated March 1 as the date for the resumption of in-person instruction for district students. If children return as planned on that date it will mark the first time Freehold Borough students have physically attended school in a year.

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the district’s students have been receiving instruction remotely during the 2020-21 school year. Freehold Borough’s youngsters last received in-person instruction in March 2020. The schools were closed in early March 2020 when the pandemic struck New Jersey.

Superintendent of Schools Rocco Tomazic said the district will employ a hybrid schedule of in-person instruction and remote instruction for students who physically return to school. Students whose parents select the hybrid schedule will receive four days of in-person instruction on a half-day schedule and one day of remote learning each week.

Parents will retain the option to have their children remain on a fully remote instructional schedule if they do not want their youngsters to attend school in person.

On the four days of in-person instruction, the students will attend their core courses of English language arts, math, science and social studies. They will also have a remote online check-in with their teachers toward the end of the school day, according to Tomazic.

The superintendent said students will attend their related courses of physical education, health, art, music, Spanish and technology during their day of remote instruction.

According to district administrators, breakfast will be offered in school and lunch will be provided for children to “grab and go.”