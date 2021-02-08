Investigators locate second teen allegedly involved in fatal shooting at Renaissance complex

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Two juveniles have been charged with a shooting death at the Renaissance Glen Apartments in North Brunswick.

Police have located the second suspect, who they had been searching for for almost a week.

Authorities responded to Marc Drive following reports of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Township Police Department.

Upon their arrival, officers located a male juvenile, 17, of North Brunswick, who had sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to reports.

Upon further investigation, officers later found Mark Atkins, 18, of Plainfield, who had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the statement.

Since the shooting, two males, both 17 and North Brunswick residents, have both been charged with juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in connection to a fatal shooting, according to updated information provided on Feb. 8.

One juvenile was taken into custody on Feb. 5. The other was taken into custody on Feb. 8.

Information on where the males were located at the time of their apprehension were not released as of press time.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should call Detective Errol McCalla of the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922, ext. 311 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.